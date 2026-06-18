NexPoint Hires Oil and Gas Industry Executive to Lead Energy Platform

Luke Blackwell to Manage Firm's Oil and Gas Investments as President of NexEnergy

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, today announced the hiring of Luke Blackwell to lead the firm's energy investment platform. Mr. Blackwell will serve as President of NexEnergy, a newly formed group within NexPoint established to support investment activity across the oil and gas sector.

Mr. Blackwell will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating, and executing oil and gas investment opportunities, with a particular focus on mineral and royalty interests. He will also lead the growth of NexPoint's energy platform, playing a key role in developing investment solutions for financial advisors and their clients that provide unique access to NexEnergy investment opportunities.

NexPoint has historically invested in the oil and gas sector across the firm's corporate balance sheet and affiliated ownership structures, as well as through personal capital commitments from NexPoint management. These investments reflect NexPoint's conviction in the durability and long-term relevance of U.S. energy markets. The formation of an energy platform builds on that conviction, creating a dedicated vertical to bring institutional-quality oil and gas investment opportunities to a broader investor base.

"Luke's addition marks an important milestone for NexPoint's expansion in the oil and gas space," said Dustin Norris, President of NexPoint Securities. "NexPoint has developed meaningful experience in the sector through direct exposure over time; now, NexEnergy brings that experience into a dedicated platform. Luke's operational credibility and investment perspective will be invaluable as we scale this platform and create new opportunities for investors to access the sector."

Mr. Blackwell brings to the role more than 25 years of experience in energy and related industries. More than a decade of that was spent in executive leadership roles within the oil and gas sector, which included extensive work in the Permian Basin. Over the course of his career, Mr. Blackwell has been directly involved in thousands of drilling projects across major U.S. basins and has worked closely with leading operators throughout the industry. His background spans field-level operations, corporate finance, and capital formation, providing a comprehensive perspective on how energy assets are developed, managed, and monetized. Prior to joining NexPoint, Mr. Blackwell held senior leadership roles in oilfield services and energy-related businesses, where he oversaw operational strategy, supported large-scale drilling programs, and led strategic transactions.

"I'm excited to join NexPoint and lead the growth and development of its energy platform," said Mr. Blackwell. "The firm's investment and operational infrastructure, combined with its meaningful experience in the sector, creates a compelling foundation that I look forward to building upon through NexEnergy and across NexPoint's broader energy investments."

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is organized around three primary business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and retirement solutions. NexPoint's businesses are supported by an integrated investment and operating platform, with expertise spanning asset classes, industries, and market cycles and the flexibility to pursue opportunities across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse investor base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, visit nexpoint.com.

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SOURCE NexPoint