NexPoint Launches Lodging II DST Offering

Offering Comprised of Hospitality Assets in Connecticut and Florida

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, today announced the launch of NexPoint Lodging II DST (the "Offering"), a Delaware statutory trust ("DST") offering comprised of hotel properties located in Glastonbury, Connecticut and Bradenton, Florida. The Offering, NexPoint's second dedicated hospitality DST vehicle, provides accredited investors with access to a two-property, nationally branded hospitality portfolio.

NexPoint Lodging II DST includes the Homewood Suites® Hartford South – Glastonbury, an upscale extended-stay property, and the Courtyard by Marriott® Bradenton–Sarasota Riverfront, a premium select-service hotel on the Manatee River. Together, the properties offer complementary exposure to extended-stay and select-service hotel demand across two distinct markets: the Hartford, Connecticut MSA and the North Port–Bradenton–Sarasota, Florida MSA.

The two properties are positioned to capture a broad mix of extended-stay, business, and leisure travel activity. The portfolio's composition mitigates single-market concentration while providing exposure to a range of demand drivers across both regions. The Offering size is approximately $81.6 million.

The portfolio's recent and planned property improvements are intended to enhance asset quality, support competitive positioning, and drive operating performance. Homewood Suites® Hartford South – Glastonbury completed a comprehensive renovation in May 2024, including upgrades to guestrooms, common areas, and amenities which is expected to reduce near-term capital expenditure needs and support operating performance. Planned capital improvements at the Courtyard by Marriott® Bradenton–Sarasota Riverfront include guestroom and common-area renovations designed to enhance product quality, maintain competitive positioning, expand experiential offerings, and pursue incremental revenue opportunities.

Both properties are managed by Dreamscape Hospitality, a Dallas-based hotel management firm with a national platform spanning more than 30 hotels across major brands. Dreamscape provides on-the-ground operational oversight, revenue management, and asset-level execution across the portfolio.

NexPoint has sponsored DST/1031 exchange offerings for nearly 10 years, building a platform that has completed over $3.2 billion1 in acquisitions. The firm's DST offerings span real estate subsectors, including multifamily, storage, life sciences, small bay industrial, semiconductor manufacturing, lodging, and marina. Lodging II DST is NexPoint's 34th DST offering, adding to the firm's deep experience and track record.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a Dallas-based alternative investment firm with a multibillion-dollar platform spanning real estate, corporate credit and equities, and retirement solutions. The firm provides differentiated investment strategies for financial advisors, institutions, and individual investors through a range of vehicles, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged structures, private funds, and separately managed accounts. For more information, including important risks and disclosures, visit nexpoint.com.

This is not an offer to sell securities. An offer to sell interests in the DST may be made only to accredited investors pursuant to the Private Placement Memorandum of the DST, as may be amended or supplemented (the "Memorandum"). All investments involve risk. Investors must read the entire Memorandum prior to investing. Securities offered through NexPoint Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC. NexPoint Securities, Inc. is an entity under common control with the sponsor of the Offering.

CONTACTS

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Kristen Griffith

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1 Inclusive of NexPoint and affiliates as of July 7, 2026

SOURCE NexPoint