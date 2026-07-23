NexPoint Fully Subscribes Marina DST Offering

Marina Real Estate Offering Completes Equity Raise with Strong Investor Demand

DALLAS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, today announced that it has fully subscribed its NexPoint Marina DST (the "Offering"), a Delaware statutory trust ("DST") offering. The Offering reached its total equity raise following its launch in March 2026, reflecting strong investor demand for differentiated real estate exposure within the recreational sector.

NexPoint Marina DST is backed by a portfolio of two established, full-service marina properties: Eufaula Cove Marina in Eufaula, Oklahoma, and Grafton Harbor in Grafton, Illinois. Together, the assets represent high-quality waterfront destinations supported by strong, stable boating demand, limited new supply, and multiple ancillary revenue streams.

Marina real estate represents a specialized segment of commercial real estate, with an investment profile defined by structural supply constraints, durable demand, and diversified operating income. New marina development is significantly limited by finite waterfront geography, environmental regulation, and complex permitting processes, effectively capping long‑term supply. At the same time, demand is supported by a large installed base of recreational vessels that require ongoing storage, access, and service, creating recurring, infrastructure‑like revenue streams with high customer retention. These characteristics, combined with a fragmented ownership landscape and multiple complementary revenue channels, have contributed to increasing institutional interest in the sector.

"We see marina real estate as an underfollowed segment of the market where structural constraints and operating complexity create high barriers to entry," said Taylor Colbert, Managing Director for NexPoint. "As institutional capital continues to move into the space, we believe there is an opportunity for experienced operators like NexPoint to identify and scale high-quality assets that have historically been overlooked."

The successful closing of NexPoint Marina DST builds on the continued growth of NexPoint's DST and 1031 exchange platform, which comprises multiple sectors, including multifamily, self-storage, life sciences, industrial, and hospitality. Through these specialized offerings, NexPoint provides accredited investors with access to institutional-quality real estate assets through tax-advantaged structures.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and retirement solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, including important risks and disclosures, visit nexpoint.com.

Disclosures

This announcement is intended only for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities. Offers will only be made through a private placement memorandum to accredited investors and where permitted by law.

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SOURCE NexPoint