NexPoint Is Named One of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, was recognized in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management Awards. The firm was named as a top workplace for the fourth year in the 100-499 Employees category.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 14th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"Being named one of the best places to work in money management by Pensions & Investments is an incredible honor," said Lucy Bannon, Chief Communications Officer at NexPoint. "Our goal has always been to create a culture that empowers our team to thrive, and this honor reflects the commitment and care we put into making NexPoint a great place to work."

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. "In doing so, they're helping their employees, clients and their businesses succeed.''

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

For a complete list of the 2025 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2025

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and retirement solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, visit nexpoint.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 52-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

