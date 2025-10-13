NexPoint Launches Small Bay III DST Offering

Offering Includes Two Small Bay Industrial Assets in Florida and Texas

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, today announced the launch of NexPoint Small Bay III DST (the "Offering"), a Delaware statutory trust ("DST") offering of two small bay industrial properties strategically located in Deerfield Beach, Florida and Richardson, Texas (collectively, the "Properties").

The Offering, sized at $50,382,493, adds approximately 510,000 square feet of multi-tenant warehousing and industrial space to NexPoint's DST portfolio, which now comprises over 1.3 million square feet of multi-tenant industrial real estate across three DST offerings and represents one of the largest portfolios of this flexible real estate that is investable by 1031 exchange. The minimum investment in the Offering is $100,000.

"With rising demand for flexible, small-scale industrial properties, we believe this is an ideal time to grow our small bay portfolio and are excited to offer investors access to these unique assets," said Taylor Colbert, Director of Real Estate for NexPoint.

The Offering is comprised of:

A property in Deerfield Beach, Florida, consisting of 102,245 rentable square feet (the "Deerfield Property"); and

The Arapaho Business Park, a 19-building property in Richardson, Texas, consisting of 407,669 rentable square feet (the "Arapaho Property").

The Deerfield Property is located 15 miles from downtown Ft. Lauderdale in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan statistical area. With steady population growth and rising income and education levels, the area's economy continues to strengthen. The Arapaho Property sits on over 31 acres in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area , which ranks as the 4th largest metropolitan statistical area and leads Texas in population growth, median household income, and job creation.1 The growth and economic strength in both markets continues to be a tailwind for industrial real estate, with demand for small bay properties, in particular, projected to remain strong.

The launch follows NexPoint Small Bay II DST, a $39 million offering that is fully subscribed. For all three small bay DST offerings, NexPoint has partnered with Basis Industrial ("Basis"), a privately held, vertically integrated real estate owner and operator to help achieve continued growth of the DST assets.

"We are proud to partner with NexPoint again on another meaningful Small Bay transaction," said Dan Weinstein, CEO of Basis Industrial. "Basis is committed to providing the best tenant experience for these DST properties and our in-house property manager, Bay Space, is designed to do just that."

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm is structured around three major business areas: real estate, corporate credit and equities, and retirement solutions. NexPoint's businesses span asset classes, industries, and strategies, providing the flexibility to invest across capital structures and market environments. Serving a diverse client base, NexPoint's investment strategies are offered in a range of vehicles and fund structures, including mutual funds, public and private REITs, tax-advantaged vehicles, private funds, and separate accounts. For more information, visit nexpoint.com.

Important Disclosures

Only "Accredited Investors" who meet certain minimum requirements may invest. Investing in beneficial interests in a Delaware statutory trust involves a high degree of risk and is not suitable for all investors. An investment in such an interest is highly speculative, illiquid and involves substantial risk including the potential loss of your entire investment. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before investing, please review the applicable offering materials, including NexPoint Small Bay III DST's Private Placement Memorandum ("PPM") dated October 10,2025, as amended or supplemented from time to time, including the "Risk Factors." An offer to sell interests ("Interests") in NexPoint Small Bay III DST (the "Parent Trust") may be made only pursuant to the PPM, which is available upon request. Distributions are not guaranteed. Please review the entire PPM prior to investing. Reference is made to the PPM for a statement of risks and terms of the Offering. The information set forth herein is qualified in its entirety by the PPM. All potential Purchasers must read the PPM and no person may invest without acknowledging receipt and complete review of the PPM. Interests are offered through NexPoint Securities, Inc., a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Agency, Inc.

About Basis Industrial

Basis Industrial is a vertically integrated real estate owner and operator formed by industry veterans and sponsors Jay Massirman, Stephen Garchik and Daniel Weinstein. Anthony Scavo runs the day-to-day activities of the company, serving as president and managing partner. Together they have over 100 years of combined real estate development and management experience. Basis currently owns more than 5 million square feet of self-storage and industrial real estate, with an additional 2 million to 3 million square feet expected by the end of the year. Active markets for Basis include Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Boston, Los Angeles, Alabama and select urban markets nationwide. In total, the sponsors have developed and managed over 15 million square feet of real estate assets including self-storage, industrial, retail, office and residential. BaySpace is the property management arm of Basis. In 2023, Basis was ranked the No. 1 fastest-growing company by South Florida Business Journal. In 2024, Basis was the winner of Commercial Observer's Breakthrough Awards in the Industrial Transaction of the Year category. For more information, visit www.basisindustrial.com or www.bayspace.com.

1 Esri 2024, Compiled by Partner Valuation Advisors. As of July 31, 2025

