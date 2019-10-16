NexPoint Real Estate Advisors Provides Information on Voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing from Entity on Highland Capital Management Platform

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. ("NREA") released information today on the voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing from Highland Capital Management, L.P. ("HCMLP"), an investment adviser on the Highland Capital Management platform affiliated with NREA through common ownership. HCMLP is seeking voluntary Chapter 11 protection, and filed a petition today in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The filing stems from a pending judgment that, if confirmed against HCMLP, could exceed HCMLP's liquid assets.

NREA is not involved in the HCMLP Chapter 11 petition. Further, NREA's network of affiliates, including NexPoint Advisors, L.P. ("NexPoint"), an SEC-registered investment for which NREA manages real estate investments, and the NREA subsidiaries that manage various real estate vehicles, are not filing any bankruptcy petitions.

NexPoint, NREA, and its subsidiaries, which manage NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT), VineBrook Homes Trust, Inc., NexPoint Hospitality Trust, (TSXV: NHT), NexPoint Real Estate Strategies Fund, and various private real estate vehicles, will all continue to operate in the ordinary course of business.

"Today's filing does not encumber any of the NexPoint real estate network operations," said Matt McGraner, NREA's chief investment officer. "We continue to focus on building value through our investment and business activities, which are driven by the strong relationships we have across management teams, capital markets partners, lenders, and vendors."

About NexPoint Real Estate Advisors

NexPoint Real Estate Advisors is a multibillion-dollar real estate investment manager that operates across the real estate sector, with investments in multifamily, single family rental, hospitality, storage, and office, as well as credit investments backed by real estate.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

These materials may contain forward-looking statements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature or that necessarily depend on future events are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "potential," "opportunity," "estimate," "plan" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. The projected results and statements contained in these materials that are not historical facts are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date of such materials, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such projected results and statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of NexPoint. Although NexPoint believes that the assumptions underlying the projected results or forward-looking statements included in these materials are reasonable as of the date of such materials, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and therefore, there can be no assurance that the projected results or forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the projected results and forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation as to future results or that the objectives and strategic initiatives expressed or implied by such projected results and forward-looking statements will be achieved. NexPoint will not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to disclose the results of any revisions that may be made to any projected results or forward-looking statements herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such projected results or statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

NexPoint reserves the right to change any of its opinions expressed herein at any time as it deems appropriate and disclaims any obligation to notify the market or any other party of any such changes. NexPoint disclaims any obligation to update the information or opinions contained herein except as required by law.

These materials are provided for information purposes only, and are not intended to be, nor should they be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. These materials do not recommend the purchase or sale of any security.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Performance during the time period shown is limited and may not reflect the performance in different economic and market cycles. There can be no assurance that similar performance will be experienced.

