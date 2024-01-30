NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces 2023 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2023 dividend distributions on its common stock, Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #65342V101)





















Ex

Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income

Per Share

(1)(4) Capital Gain

Distributions

Per Share

(2)(3)(4) Return of

Capital

Per Share



























3/14/2023 3/15/2023 3/31/2023 $0.50000 $0.35401 $0.03991 $0.10608 3/14/2023 3/15/2023 3/31/2023 $0.18500 $0.13098 $0.01477 $0.03925 6/14/2023 6/15/2023 6/30/2023 $0.50000 $0.29142 $0.00000 $0.20858 6/14/2023 6/15/2023 6/30/2023 $0.18500 $0.10782 $0.00000 $0.07718 9/14/2023 9/15/2023 9/29/2023 $0.50000 $0.29142 $0.00000 $0.20858 9/14/2023 9/15/2023 9/29/2023 $0.18500 $0.10782 $0.00000 $0.07718 12/14/2023 12/15/2023 12/29/2023 $0.50000 $0.29142 $0.00000 $0.20858 12/14/2023 12/15/2023 12/29/2023 $0.18500 $0.10782 $0.00000 $0.07718































Totals $2.74000 $1.68271 $0.05468 $1.00261



















100.00 % 61.41 % 2.00 % 36.59 %

Series A Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V408)



















Ex

Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income

Per Share

(1)(4) Capital Gain

Distributions

Per Share

(2)(3)(4) Return of

Capital

Per Share



























1/12/2023 1/13/2023 1/25/2023 $0.53125 $0.44655 $0.08470 $0.00000 4/12/2023 4/13/2023 4/25/2023 $0.53125 $0.53125 $0.00000 $0.00000 7/12/2023 7/13/2023 7/25/2023 $0.53125 $0.53125 $0.00000 $0.00000 10/12/2023 10/13/2023 10/25/2023 $0.53125 $0.53125 $0.00000 $0.00000































Totals $2.12500 $2.04030 $0.08470 $0.00000



















100.00 % 96.01 % 3.99 % 0.00 %

Series B Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V507)



























Ex

Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income Per

Share (1) Capital Gain

Distributions

Per Share Return of

Capital

Per Share







































12/21/2023 12/22/2023 1/5/2024 $0.18750 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000

























Totals $0.18750 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000



























100.00 % 100.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %





















(1) 100% of the amount reported as Taxable Ordinary Income is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purposes of Section 199A (2) The Section 897 Capital Gain amount is equal to 0% of the total Capital Gain Distribution





(3) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), NexPoint Real Estate Finance is disclosing additional information related to the capital gain distributions reported on Form 1099-DIV, for purposes of Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." The "One Year Amounts Disclosure" is equal to 100% of the total capital gain distribution and the "Three Year Amounts Disclosure" is equal to 0% of the capital gain distribution. None of the capital gains distributions relate to Section 1231 gains. (4) The Company has elected to apply Section 858 to a portion of it's current year dividends from the REIT's 2022 Earnings & Profits. The Section 858 election was applied to the Common and Series A Preferred Dividends payable in Q1 2023.





About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common equity investments, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes and mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Kristen Thomas

[email protected]

Media Relations

Prosek Partners for NexPoint

[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.