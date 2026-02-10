NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces 2025 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

News provided byNexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.
DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2025 dividend distributions on its common stock, Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:
|
Common Shares (CUSIP #65342V101)
|
Ex Dividend
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Distribution
|
Taxable Ordinary Income
Per Share (1)(2)
|
Taxable Capital Gain
Distr. Per Share
|
Unrecap. Sec. 1250
|
Return of Capital
|
03/14/2025
|
03/14/2025
|
03/31/2025
|
$0.50000
|
$0.02966
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.47034
|
06/13/2025
|
06/13/2025
|
06/30/2025
|
$0.50000
|
$0.02966
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.47034
|
09/15/2025
|
09/15/2025
|
09/30/2025
|
$0.50000
|
$0.02966
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.47034
|
12/15/2025
|
12/15/2025
|
12/31/2025
|
$0.50000
|
$0.02966
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.47034
|
Totals
|
$2.00000
|
$0.11864
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$1.88136
|
100.00 %
|
5.93 %
|
0.00 %
|
9.07 %
|
Series A Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V408)
|
Ex Dividend
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Distribution
|
Taxable Ordinary Income
Per Share (1)(2)
|
Taxable Capital Gain
Distr. Per Share
|
Unrecap. Sec. 1250
|
Return of Capital
|
1/15/2025
|
1/15/2025
|
1/27/2025
|
$0.53125
|
$0.53125
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
04/15/2025
|
04/15/2025
|
04/25/2025
|
$0.53125
|
$0.53125
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
07/15/2025
|
07/15/2025
|
07/25/2025
|
$0.53125
|
$0.53125
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
10/15/2025
|
10/15/2025
|
10/27/2025
|
$0.53125
|
$0.53125
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
Totals
|
$2.12500
|
$2.12500
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
100.00 %
|
100.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
Series B Preferred Shares (Various CUSIPs) (3)
|
Ex
Dividend
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Distribution
|
Taxable Ordinary
Per Share (1)(2)
|
Taxable Capital Gain
Distr. Per Share
|
Unrecap. Sec. 1250
|
Return of Capital
|
01/24/2025
|
01/24/2025
|
02/05/2025
|
$0.18750
|
$0.18750
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
02/25/2025
|
02/25/2025
|
03/05/2025
|
$0.18750
|
$0.18750
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
03/25/2025
|
03/25/2025
|
04/07/2025
|
$0.18750
|
$0.18750
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
04/25/2025
|
04/25/2025
|
05/05/2025
|
$0.18750
|
$0.18750
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
05/23/2025
|
05/23/2025
|
06/05/2025
|
$0.18750
|
$0.18750
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
06/25/2025
|
06/25/2025
|
07/07/2025
|
$0.18750
|
$0.18750
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
07/25/2025
|
07/25/2025
|
08/05/2025
|
$0.18750
|
$0.18750
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
08/25/2025
|
08/25/2025
|
09/05/2025
|
$0.18750
|
$0.18750
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
09/25/2025
|
09/25/2025
|
10/06/2025
|
$0.18750
|
$0.18750
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
10/24/2025
|
10/24/2025
|
11/05/2025
|
$0.18750
|
$0.18750
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
11/25/2025
|
11/25/2025
|
12/05/2025
|
$0.18750
|
$0.18750
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
Totals
|
$2.06250
|
$2.06250
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
100.00 %
|
100.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
(1) 98.374% of the amount reported as Taxable Ordinary Income is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purposes of Section 199A.
|
(2) 1.626% of the taxable ordinary income amount will be treated as qualified dividend income. 1.626% of the taxable ordinary income will also be eligible for the dividends received deduction to corporate taxpayers.
|
(3) Several CUSIPs for the Series B Preferred Shares will not have received several of the listed payments, as they were issued subsequent to the payable/record dates.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its common stock and Series A Preferred Stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "NREF" and "NREF-PRA," respectively, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, promissory notes and mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.
