NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces 2025 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2025 dividend distributions on its common stock, Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #65342V101)



Ex Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable Ordinary Income Per Share (1)(2) Taxable Capital Gain Distr. Per Share Unrecap. Sec. 1250

Gain Per Share Return of Capital

Per Share 03/14/2025 03/14/2025 03/31/2025 $0.50000 $0.02966 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.47034 06/13/2025 06/13/2025 06/30/2025 $0.50000 $0.02966 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.47034 09/15/2025 09/15/2025 09/30/2025 $0.50000 $0.02966 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.47034 12/15/2025 12/15/2025 12/31/2025 $0.50000 $0.02966 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.47034



Totals $2.00000 $0.11864 $0.00000 $0.00000 $1.88136





100.00 % 5.93 % 0.00 %

9.07 %

Series A Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V408)



Ex Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable Ordinary Income Per Share (1)(2) Taxable Capital Gain Distr. Per Share Unrecap. Sec. 1250

Gain Per Share Return of Capital

Per Share 1/15/2025 1/15/2025 1/27/2025 $0.53125 $0.53125 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 04/15/2025 04/15/2025 04/25/2025 $0.53125 $0.53125 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 07/15/2025 07/15/2025 07/25/2025 $0.53125 $0.53125 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 10/15/2025 10/15/2025 10/27/2025 $0.53125 $0.53125 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000



Totals $2.12500 $2.12500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000





100.00 % 100.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 %

Series B Preferred Shares (Various CUSIPs) (3)





Ex Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable Ordinary

Income Per Share (1)(2) Taxable Capital Gain Distr. Per Share Unrecap. Sec. 1250

Gain Per Share Return of Capital

Per Share 01/24/2025 01/24/2025 02/05/2025 $0.18750 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 02/25/2025 02/25/2025 03/05/2025 $0.18750 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 03/25/2025 03/25/2025 04/07/2025 $0.18750 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 04/25/2025 04/25/2025 05/05/2025 $0.18750 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 05/23/2025 05/23/2025 06/05/2025 $0.18750 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 06/25/2025 06/25/2025 07/07/2025 $0.18750 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 07/25/2025 07/25/2025 08/05/2025 $0.18750 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 08/25/2025 08/25/2025 09/05/2025 $0.18750 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 09/25/2025 09/25/2025 10/06/2025 $0.18750 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 10/24/2025 10/24/2025 11/05/2025 $0.18750 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 11/25/2025 11/25/2025 12/05/2025 $0.18750 $0.18750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000



Totals $2.06250 $2.06250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000





100.00 % 100.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 %



(1) 98.374% of the amount reported as Taxable Ordinary Income is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purposes of Section 199A. (2) 1.626% of the taxable ordinary income amount will be treated as qualified dividend income. 1.626% of the taxable ordinary income will also be eligible for the dividends received deduction to corporate taxpayers. (3) Several CUSIPs for the Series B Preferred Shares will not have received several of the listed payments, as they were issued subsequent to the payable/record dates.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its common stock and Series A Preferred Stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "NREF" and "NREF-PRA," respectively, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, promissory notes and mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

