NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces 2025 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

News provided by

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Feb 10, 2026, 09:00 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2025 dividend distributions on its common stock, Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #65342V101)

Ex Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable Ordinary Income

Per Share (1)(2)

Taxable Capital Gain

Distr. Per Share

Unrecap. Sec. 1250
Gain Per Share

Return of Capital
Per Share

03/14/2025

03/14/2025

03/31/2025

$0.50000

$0.02966

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.47034

06/13/2025

06/13/2025

06/30/2025

$0.50000

$0.02966

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.47034

09/15/2025

09/15/2025

09/30/2025

$0.50000

$0.02966

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.47034

12/15/2025

12/15/2025

12/31/2025

$0.50000

$0.02966

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.47034


Totals

$2.00000

$0.11864

$0.00000

$0.00000

$1.88136



100.00 %

5.93 %

0.00 %

9.07 %

Series A Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V408)

Ex Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable Ordinary Income

Per Share (1)(2)

Taxable Capital Gain

Distr. Per Share

Unrecap. Sec. 1250
Gain Per Share

Return of Capital
Per Share

1/15/2025

1/15/2025

1/27/2025

$0.53125

$0.53125

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

04/15/2025

04/15/2025

04/25/2025

$0.53125

$0.53125

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

07/15/2025

07/15/2025

07/25/2025

$0.53125

$0.53125

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

10/15/2025

10/15/2025

10/27/2025

$0.53125

$0.53125

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000


Totals

$2.12500

$2.12500

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000



100.00 %

100.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Series B Preferred Shares (Various CUSIPs) (3)


Ex

Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable Ordinary
Income

Per Share (1)(2)

Taxable Capital Gain

Distr. Per Share

Unrecap. Sec. 1250
Gain Per Share

Return of Capital
Per Share

01/24/2025

01/24/2025

02/05/2025

$0.18750

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

02/25/2025

02/25/2025

03/05/2025

$0.18750

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

03/25/2025

03/25/2025

04/07/2025

$0.18750

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

04/25/2025

04/25/2025

05/05/2025

$0.18750

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

05/23/2025

05/23/2025

06/05/2025

$0.18750

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

06/25/2025

06/25/2025

07/07/2025

$0.18750

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

07/25/2025

07/25/2025

08/05/2025

$0.18750

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

08/25/2025

08/25/2025

09/05/2025

$0.18750

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

09/25/2025

09/25/2025

10/06/2025

$0.18750

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

10/24/2025

10/24/2025

11/05/2025

$0.18750

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

11/25/2025

11/25/2025

12/05/2025

$0.18750

$0.18750

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000


Totals

$2.06250

$2.06250

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000



100.00 %

100.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(1) 98.374% of the amount reported as Taxable Ordinary Income is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purposes of Section 199A.

(2) 1.626% of the taxable ordinary income amount will be treated as qualified dividend income. 1.626% of the taxable ordinary income will also be eligible for the dividends received deduction to corporate taxpayers.

(3) Several CUSIPs for the Series B Preferred Shares will not have received several of the listed payments, as they were issued subsequent to the payable/record dates.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its common stock and Series A Preferred Stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "NREF" and "NREF-PRA," respectively, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, promissory notes and mortgage-backed securities.  More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Griffith
[email protected] 

Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday,...
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Full Subscription and Closing of Series B Preferred Stock Offering and Launch of Series C

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Full Subscription and Closing of Series B Preferred Stock Offering and Launch of Series C

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company"), a leading real estate finance company, today announced the closing of its successful...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate

Real Estate

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics