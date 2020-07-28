NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Director

DALLAS, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) announced today the appointment of Catherine Wood as an independent director to the Company's board of directors effective July 27, 2020.

"We are very excited to welcome Ms. Wood to our board. We believe Ms. Wood brings a fresh perspective to the board and a unique background that complements the current directors," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James Dondero.

Ms. Wood is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK"), a registered investment adviser, which she founded in January 2014. Prior to ARK, Cathie spent 12 years at AllianceBernstein as Chief Investment Officer of Global Thematic Strategies. Ms. Wood joined Alliance from Tupelo Capital Management, a hedge fund she co-founded. Prior to her tenure at Tupelo Capital, she worked for 18 years at Jennison Associates LLC as Chief Economic Officer and several other positions. She started her career in Los Angeles at The Capital Group as an Assistant Economist. Ms. Wood received her Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in Finance and Economics from the University of Southern California.

