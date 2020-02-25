NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) ("NREF") announced today the closing of the issuance of an additional 350,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares in connection with NREF's initial public offering. NREF has now sold an aggregate of 5,350,000 shares of common stock in the offering at a price to the public of $19.00 per share, resulting in net proceeds to NREF of approximately $94.8 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

NREF's common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 7, 2020, under the ticker symbol "NREF".

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, and Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated acted as the book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 6, 2020 and this offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, telephone (800) 248-8863, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019 (Attn: Capital Markets), telephone (800) 966-1559; or Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202, telephone (800) 792 2473, email at syndicate@rwbaird.com.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that intends to elect to be treated as a real estate investment trust. NREF's strategy is to originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.

Contacts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Investor Relations

Jackie Graham, 972-628-4024

JGraham@nexpointadvisors.com

Media Inquiries: MediaRelations@nexpointadvisors.com

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.