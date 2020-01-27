NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF") announced today that it has launched its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $19.00 and $21.00 per share. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of NREF's common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares have been authorized for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NREF," subject to official notice of issuance.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, and Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated are acting as the book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, telephone (800) 248-8863, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019 (Attn: Capital Markets), telephone (800) 966-1559; or Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202, telephone (800) 792 2473, email at syndicate@rwbaird.com.

Important Information

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that intends to elect to be treated as a real estate investment trust. NREF's strategy is to originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering, the initial public offering price and other statements identified by words such as "expect," "intend," the negative version of these words and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on NREF's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, NREF's business, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond NREF's control. Should one of more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks regarding when NREF can complete the offering, NREF's competitive environment and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in NREF's registration statement on Form S-11. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. NREF undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Investor Relations

Jackie Graham, 972-628-4024

jgraham@nexpointadvisors.com

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.