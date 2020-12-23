NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) ("NREF") announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.53125 per share of NREF's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on January 25, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 15, 2021.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about NREF is available at http://www.nexpointfinance.com.

Contact:

Jackie Graham

Investor Relations

[email protected]

972-628-4024

Media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nexpointfinance.com

