NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

May 02, 2024, 08:15 ET

DALLAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly regular dividend of $0.50 per share of NREF common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 28, 2024, to stockholders of record on June 14, 2024. 

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its common stock and Series A Preferred Stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" and "NREF PRA," respectively, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes and mortgage-backed securities.  More information about the Company is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
[email protected]

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Also from this source

NREF Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Provides Second Quarter 2024 Guidance

NREF Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Provides Second Quarter 2024 Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024....
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics