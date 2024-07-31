NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Jul 31, 2024, 08:30 ET

DALLAS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly regular dividend of $0.50 per share of NREF common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 13, 2024. 

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its common stock and Series A Preferred Stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" and "NREF PRA," respectively, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, promissory notes and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, and mortgage-backed securities.  More information about the Company is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
[email protected]

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected]

