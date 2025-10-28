NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Oct 28, 2025, 17:00 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly regular dividend of $0.50 per share of NREF common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2025. 

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its common stock and Series A Preferred Stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" and "NREF PRA," respectively, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, promissory notes, revolving credit facilities and stock warrants. More information about the Company is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen (Thomas) Griffith
[email protected]

Media Relations
 [email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

