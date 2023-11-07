NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Record Date and Date of Special Meeting of Shareholders

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has called a special meeting of the shareholders (the "Special Meeting") to consider and vote on the Company's proposed amendment and restatement of the Company's 2020 Long Term Incentive Plan. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting will be Monday, November 20, 2023. The Special Meeting will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The Special Meeting will be held exclusively through a virtual format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Special Meeting in person, however shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2023, will be able to vote and ask questions during the Special Meeting through the online platform.

Further information regarding the Special Meeting, including instructions on how to access the Special Meeting, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Special Meeting (together, the "Proxy Materials"). Attendance at the Special Meeting will be limited to shareholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date in the manner described in the Proxy Materials.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common stock investments, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes and mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

