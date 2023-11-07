NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Record Date and Date of Special Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

07 Nov, 2023, 18:30 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has called a special meeting of the shareholders (the "Special Meeting") to consider and vote on the Company's proposed amendment and restatement of the Company's 2020 Long Term Incentive Plan. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting will be Monday, November 20, 2023. The Special Meeting will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The Special Meeting will be held exclusively through a virtual format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Special Meeting in person, however shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2023, will be able to vote and ask questions during the Special Meeting through the online platform.

Further information regarding the Special Meeting, including instructions on how to access the Special Meeting, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Special Meeting (together, the "Proxy Materials"). Attendance at the Special Meeting will be limited to shareholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date in the manner described in the Proxy Materials.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common stock investments, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes and mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
[email protected]

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Also from this source

NREF Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results, Provides Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance

NREF Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results, Provides Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30,...
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Launches $400 Million Continuous Offering of 9.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Launches $400 Million Continuous Offering of 9.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) ("NREF" or the "Company") announced today the launch of a continuous public offering of up to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.