NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. to Participate at Nareit's REITWeek: 2021 Investor Conference

DALLAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) announced today that Brian Mitts, NREF's Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance, Secretary and Treasurer, and Matthew McGraner, NREF's Executive VP and Chief Investment Officer, and Matthew Goetz, NREF's Senior VP, Investments and Asset Management, will be presenting and meeting with investors and others at Nareit's REITWeek: 2021 Investor Conference, virtually taking place June 8-10.

A copy of the meeting materials will be posted in the Resources section of NREF's website at nref.nexpoint.com on the morning of June 8, 2021.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and common stock in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about NREF is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

