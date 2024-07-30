NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

Jul 30, 2024, 08:15 ET

DALLAS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors approved a dividend of $0.46242 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on September 30, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 13, 2024.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at http://nxrt.nexpoint.com.

