NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

Feb 24, 2026, 08:15 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors unanimously approved a dividend of $0.53 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record on March 13, 2026.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at http://nxrt.nexpoint.com.

Contact:
Kristen Griffith
Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Highlights NXRT1...
NexPoint Residential Trust Announces 2025 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces 2025 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2025 dividend...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Real Estate

Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics