NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors unanimously approved a dividend of $0.53 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record on March 13, 2026.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at http://nxrt.nexpoint.com.

