NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Record Date and Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DALLAS, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be April 6, 2018. The Annual Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Crescent Club, located at 200 Crescent Court, 17th Floor, Dallas, Texas 75201.
Attendance at the Annual Meeting will be limited to stockholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date (such as an account statement, a copy of the voting instruction card provided by a broker, bank, trustee, or nominee, or other similar evidence of ownership).
About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser. More information about NXRT is available at http://www.nexpointliving.com.
