NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., ("NXRT" or the "Company"), (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 am CT), to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 800-263-0877 or, for international callers, 646-828-8143, and using passcode Conference ID: 1506608. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, http://www.nexpointliving.com (under "Investor Relations"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, August 6, 2019, by dialing 888-203-1112 or, for international callers, 719-457-0820 and entering passcode 1506608.

The Company plans to issue a press release with second quarter 2019 financial results before market open on Tuesday, July 30.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser.

Contact:

Jackie Graham

Investor Relations

972-628-4024

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

