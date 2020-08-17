NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Collects 97% of August Rents as of August 16

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) released an update today on its response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, as well as portfolio-wide collections updates.

Continuing a trend of several successful months of collections, Management is pleased to report August revenue collected through August 16, 2020 equates to 96.9% of August billed rents. This is compared to 97.3% of rent collected as of August 16, 2019. Revenues collected through June 16, 2020 and July 16, 2020, respectively, equated to 97.3% and 95.3% of rent billed. Phoenix, Nashville, and Houston have been the strongest markets for collections in the month of August as of August 16, 2020, with 99.2%, 99.1%, and 98.2% collected, respectively.

Where available, property management continues to educate residents regarding state and local housing assistance options and subsidies.

NXRT is closely monitoring the effects of COVID-19 in all markets, and complying with CDC guidelines and state and local ordinances remains a top priority operationally. As the impact of the virus remains fluid, the health and safety of residents and staff continues to be of utmost importance.

