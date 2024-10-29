NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10.3%

News provided by

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

Oct 29, 2024, 08:15 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors unanimously approved a dividend of $0.51 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on December 31, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 13, 2024. This represents an 10.3% increase over the previous quarter's dividend per share and an increase of 147.6% since inception in 2015.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at http://nxrt.nexpoint.com.

Contact: 
Kristen (Thomas) Griffith
Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Provides Update on Hurricane Milton

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Provides Update on Hurricane Milton

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that the Company's properties did not sustain any material...
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Completes Refinancings of 17 Properties With 17 Additional Refinancings Expected to Close on November 29th, Sale of Stone Creek at Old Farm, and Announces 3Q 2024 Earnings Call on October 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Completes Refinancings of 17 Properties With 17 Additional Refinancings Expected to Close on November 29th, Sale of Stone Creek at Old Farm, and Announces 3Q 2024 Earnings Call on October 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today the closing of 17-property mortgage refinancings through J.P. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics