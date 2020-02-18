NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results

NXRT 1 reported net income, FFO 2 , Core FFO 2 and AFFO 2 of $99.1M , $40.7M , $47.6M and $54.2M , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 , compared to net loss, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $(1.6)M , $32.0M , $35.1M and $40.8M , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

During the full year 2019, through its at-the-market offering ("ATM program"), NXRT issued approximately 1.6 million shares for approximately $72.0 million in gross proceeds.

In this release, "we," "us," "our," the "Company," "NexPoint Residential Trust," and "NXRT" each refer to NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation. FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI are non-GAAP measures. For a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful and reconciliations of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI to net income (loss), see the "Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" and "FFO, Core FFO and AFFO" sections of this release. We define "Same Store" properties as properties that were in our Portfolio for the entirety of the periods being compared. There are 25 properties encompassing 9,057 units of apartment space in our Same Store pool for the year ended December 31 , 2019 (our "2018-2019" Same Store" properties). There are 28 properties encompassing 10,141 units of apartment space in our Q4 Same Store pool for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (our "Q4 Same Store" properties). Total number of units owned as of December 31, 2019 is 14,920, but all 196 units at Cutter's Point were not operating due to damage caused by a tornado on October 20, 2019 . We define Return on Investment ("ROI") as the sum of the actual rent premium divided by the sum of the total cost.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues were $181.1 million for the full year 2019, compared to $146.6 million for the full year 2018.

for the full year 2019, compared to for the full year 2018. Net income for the full year 2019 totaled $99.4 million , or income of $4.03 per diluted share, which included a gain on sales of real estate of $127.7 million and $69.1 million of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to net loss of $(1.6) million , or a loss of $(0.08) per diluted share, for the full year 2018, which included $47.5 million of depreciation and amortization expense.

, or income of per diluted share, which included a gain on sales of real estate of and of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to net loss of , or a loss of per diluted share, for the full year 2018, which included of depreciation and amortization expense. The change in our net income of $99.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to our net loss of $(1.6) million for the year ended December 31, 2018 primarily relates to increases in gains on sales of real estate and total revenues, partially offset by increases in depreciation and total property operating expenses.

for the year ended as compared to our net loss of for the year ended primarily relates to increases in gains on sales of real estate and total revenues, partially offset by increases in depreciation and total property operating expenses. For the full year 2019, NOI was $102.6 million on 40 properties, compared to $80.2 million for the full year 2018 on 35 properties.

on 40 properties, compared to for the full year 2018 on 35 properties. For the full year 2019, Same Store NOI increased 6.7% to $66.0 million , compared to $61.8 million for the full year 2018.

, compared to for the full year 2018. For the full year 2019, FFO totaled $40.7 million , or $1.66 per diluted share, compared to $32.0 million , or $1.48 per diluted share, for the full year 2018. For the full year 2019, Core FFO totaled $47.6 million , or $1.93 per diluted share, compared to $35.1 million , or $1.62 per diluted share, for the full year 2018. For the full year 2019, AFFO totaled $54.2 million , or $2.20 per diluted share, compared to $40.8 million , or $1.88 per diluted share, for the full year 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues were $49.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $39.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $(13.3) million , or a loss of $(0.53) per diluted share, which included $23.4 million of depreciation and amortization expense and $10.7 million of interest expense. This compared to net loss of $(4.8) million , or a loss of $(0.21) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, which included $13.8 million of depreciation and amortization expense and $7.8 million of interest expense.

, or a loss of per diluted share, which included of depreciation and amortization expense and of interest expense. This compared to net loss of , or a loss of per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, which included of depreciation and amortization expense and of interest expense. The change in our net loss between the periods primarily relates to increases in interest expense and depreciation and amortization expense, partially offset by an increase in total revenues.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, NOI was $28.3 million on 40 properties, compared to $21.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 on 35 properties.

on 40 properties, compared to for the fourth quarter of 2018 on 35 properties. For the fourth quarter of 2019, Q4 Same Store NOI 1 increased 9.3% to $18.8 million , compared to $17.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was impacted by a 10.3% decrease in real estate taxes.

increased 9.3% to , compared to for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was impacted by a 10.3% decrease in real estate taxes. For the fourth quarter of 2019, FFO totaled $10.1 million , or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $9.0 million , or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, Core FFO totaled $13.8 million , or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to $9.2 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, AFFO totaled $15.0 million , or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million , or $0.47 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") are available on our website, www.nexpointliving.com, under the "Investor Relations" tab.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "should," "intend" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NXRT's business and industry in general, new business metrics relating to the Las Vegas Portfolio, NXRT's guidance for financial results for the full year 2020 and the related assumptions, net asset value and the related components and assumptions, guidance for the first quarter 2020 and the related assumptions, planned value-add programs, including projected average rent, rent change and return on investment and expected acquisitions and dispositions. They are no guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and except as required by law, NXRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 and for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts):





For the Year Ended December 31,

For the Three Months Ended

December 31,



2019



2018



2017

2019



2018 Net income (loss)

$ 99,438



$ (1,614)



$ 56,359

$ (13,306)



$ (4,782) Depreciation and amortization



69,086





47,470





48,752



23,394





13,832 Gain on sales of real estate



(127,684)





(13,742)





(78,365)



16





— Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(122)





(96)





(1,695)



(30)





(26) FFO attributable to common stockholders



40,718





32,018





25,051



10,074





9,024





































FFO per share - basic

$ 1.69



$ 1.51



$ 1.19

$ 0.40



$ 0.41 FFO per share - diluted

$ 1.66



$ 1.48



$ 1.17

$ 0.39



$ 0.40





































Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



2,869





3,576





5,719



—





— Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



(34)





(663)





(287)



(60)





39 Casualty losses



3,488





—





—



3,488





— Change in fair value on derivative instruments - ineffective portion



—





—





(309)



—





— Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



553





159





403



269





138 Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(21)





(9)





(430)



(11)





— Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



47,573





35,081





30,147



13,760





9,201





































Core FFO per share - basic

$ 1.97



$ 1.66



$ 1.43

$ 0.55



$ 0.41 Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 1.93



$ 1.62



$ 1.41

$ 0.54



$ 0.41





































Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,530





1,491





1,592



87





430 Equity-based compensation expense



5,130





4,198





3,109



1,186





1,095 Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(20)





(17)





(76)



(4)





(5) AFFO attributable to common stockholders



54,213





40,753





34,772



15,029





10,721





































AFFO per share - basic

$ 2.25



$ 1.92



$ 1.65

$ 0.60



$ 0.48 AFFO per share - diluted

$ 2.20



$ 1.88



$ 1.62

$ 0.59



$ 0.47





































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



24,116





21,189





21,057



25,073





22,207 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



24,593





21,667





21,399



25,520





22,672





































Dividends declared per common share

$ 1.138



$ 1.025



$ 0.910

$ 0.313



$ 0.275





































FFO Coverage - diluted (1) 1.46x



1.44x



1.29x

1.26x



1.45x Core FFO Coverage - diluted (1) 1.70x



1.58x



1.55x

1.73x



1.48x AFFO Coverage - diluted (1) 1.94x



1.84x



1.79x

1.88x



1.72x





(1) Indicates coverage ratio of FFO/Core FFO/AFFO per common share (diluted) over dividends declared per common share during the period.

Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

Definitions

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share, Core FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), AFFO per diluted share and net debt.

NOI is used by investors and our management to evaluate and compare the performance of our properties to other comparable properties, to determine trends in earnings and to compute the fair value of our properties. NOI is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) to add back (1) the cost of funds, (2) acquisition costs, (3) advisory and administrative fees, (4) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses as well as gains or losses from the sale of operating real estate assets that are included in net income computed in accordance with GAAP and gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, (5) corporate general and administrative expenses, (6) other gains and losses that are specific to us, (7) casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) and casualty losses, (8) property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on behalf of the Company at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees and (9) miscellaneous income. We define "Same Store NOI" as NOI for our properties that are comparable between periods. We view Same Store NOI as an important measure of the operating performance of our properties because it allows us to compare operating results of properties owned for the entirety of the current and comparable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during the periods.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, plus real estate depreciation and amortization and impairment charges. We compute FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition. Our presentation differs slightly in that we begin with net income (loss) before adjusting for amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and we show the combined amounts attributable to such noncontrolling interests as an adjustment to arrive at FFO attributable to common stockholders.

Core FFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, which are either not likely to occur on a regular basis or are otherwise not representative of the ongoing operating performance of our Portfolio. Core FFO adjusts FFO to remove items such as losses on extinguishment of debt and modification costs (includes prepayment penalties and defeasance costs incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt related to the retirement of debt and costs incurred in connection with a debt modification that are expensed), casualty-related expenses and recoveries and casualty losses, changes in fair value on derivative instruments – ineffective portion, the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining short-term debt financing and the noncontrolling interests related to these items.

AFFO makes certain adjustments to Core FFO. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. AFFO adjusts Core FFO to remove items such as equity-based compensation expense and the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining long-term debt financing, and the noncontrolling interests related to these items.

Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements from total debt outstanding.

We believe that the use of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results and debt levels of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") among investors and makes comparisons of operating results and debt levels among such companies more meaningful. While NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance and debt levels of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations, net income (loss) or total debt as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity, operating performance and debt levels. NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. We present net debt because we believe it provides our investors a better understanding of our leverage ratio. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to total debt, as we may not always be able to use our available cash to repay debt. Our computation of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt may not be comparable to NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt reported by other REITs. For a more complete discussion of NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO, see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

Reconciliations

NOI and 2018-2019 Same Store NOI for the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI and our 2018-2019 Same Store NOI for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018 Net income (loss)

$ 99,438

$ (1,614) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:











Advisory and administrative fees



7,500



7,474 Corporate general and administrative expenses



9,613



7,808 Casualty-related recoveries (1)

(34)



(663) Casualty losses



3,488



— Miscellaneous income



(587)



— Property general and administrative expenses (2)

1,517



1,294 Depreciation and amortization



69,086



47,470 Interest expense



37,385



28,572 Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



2,869



3,576 Gain on sales of real estate



(127,684)



(13,742) NOI

$ 102,591

$ 80,175 Less Non-Same Store











Revenues



(62,429)



(32,871) Operating expenses



25,799



14,491 Same Store NOI

$ 65,961

$ 61,795





(1) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries).



(2) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees.





NOI and 2017-2019 Same Store NOI for the Years Ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles our NOI and our 2017-2019 Same Store NOI for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018

2017 Net income (loss)

$ 99,438

$ (1,614)

$ 56,359 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:

















Advisory and administrative fees



7,500



7,474



7,419 Corporate general and administrative expenses



9,613



7,808



6,275 Casualty-related recoveries (1)

(34)



(663)



(287) Casualty losses



3,488



—



— Miscellaneous income



(587)



—



— Property general and administrative expenses (2)

1,517



1,294



1,130 Depreciation and amortization



69,086



47,470



48,752 Interest expense



37,385



28,572



29,576 Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



2,869



3,576



5,719 Gain on sales of real estate



(127,684)



(13,742)



(78,365) NOI

$ 102,591

$ 80,175

$ 76,578 Less Non-Same Store

















Revenues



(82,360)



(51,987)



(53,811) Operating expenses



34,756



23,702



25,437 Same Store NOI

$ 54,987

$ 51,890

$ 48,204





(1) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries).



(2) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees.





NOI and Q4 Same Store NOI for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles our NOI and our Q4 Same Store NOI for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2019

2018 Net loss

$ (13,306)

$ (4,782) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to NOI:











Advisory and administrative fees



1,887



1,888 Corporate general and administrative expenses



2,300



2,077 Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

(60)



39 Casualty losses



3,488



— Miscellaneous income



(587)



— Property general and administrative expenses (2)

448



364 Depreciation and amortization



23,394



13,832 Interest expense



10,747



7,833 Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



—



— Gain on sales of real estate



16



— NOI

$ 28,327

$ 21,251 Less Non-Same Store











Revenues (3)

(16,158)



(7,305) Operating expenses (3)

6,649



3,268 Same Store NOI (3) $ 18,818

$ 17,214





(1) Adjustment to net loss to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses.



(2) Adjustment to net loss to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees.



(3) Amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are derived from the operations of our Q4 Same Store and Non-Same Store properties.





Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt

(dollar amounts in thousands) FY 2019



FY 2018



FY 2017

Total mortgage debt $ 1,193,528



$ 845,713



$ 762,404

Credit facilities

218,000





—





30,000

Bridge facility

—





—





8,597

Adjustments to arrive at net debt:





















Cash and cash equivalents

(25,671)





(19,864)





(16,036)

Restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements

(21,903)





(5,209)





(9,052)

Net Debt $ 1,363,954



$ 820,640



$ 775,913

Enterprise Value (1) $ 2,499,954



$ 1,644,640



$ 1,363,913

Leverage Ratio

55 %



50 %



57 %





(1) Enterprise Value is calculated as Market Capitalization as of December 31, 2019 plus Net Debt.





Guidance Reconciliations of NOI, Same Store NOI, Pro Forma NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles our 2020 NOI guidance to our net income (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) guidance for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020



Mid-Point (1)

Mid-Point (1) Net income

$ 20,806

$ 27,333 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to NOI:











Advisory and administrative fees



7,500



1,875 Corporate general and administrative expenses



9,534



2,384 Property general and administrative expenses (2)

1,500



375 Depreciation and amortization



75,000



18,750 Interest expense



46,734



12,097 Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



871



701 Gain on sales of real estate



(39,695)



(33,918) NOI

$ 122,250

$ 29,597 Less Non-Same Store











Revenues (3)

(83,269)





Operating expenses (3)

34,335





Same Store NOI (3) $ 73,316











(1) Mid-Point estimates shown for full year and first quarter 2020 guidance. Assumptions made for full year and first quarter 2020 NOI guidance include the Same Store operating growth projections included in the "2020 Full Year Guidance Summary" section of this release and the effect of the acquisition and dispositions throughout the fiscal year.



(2) Adjustment to net income to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees.



(3) Amounts are derived from the results of operations of our pro forma Full Year 2020 Same Store properties and Non-Same Store properties. There are 25 properties in our pro forma Full Year 2020 Same Store pool.





The following table reconciles our 2020 NOI guidance to our 2020 Pro Forma NOI guidance (in thousands):



For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Mid-Point 2020 NOI guidance $ 122,250 Adjustments to reconcile Guidance NOI to Pro Forma NOI:



NOI lost on forecast assets for sale

3,310 Pro Forma Cutter's Point NOI

1,200 NOI gained on forecast acquisitions

(1,840) 2020 Pro Forma NOI guidance $ 124,920

The following table reconciles our FFO, Core FFO and AFFO guidance to our net income (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) guidance for the year ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data):



For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Mid-Point Net income $ 20,806 Depreciation and amortization

75,000 Gain on sales of real estate

(39,695) Adjustment for noncontrolling interests

(168) FFO attributable to common stockholders

55,943 FFO per share - diluted (1) $ 2.11





Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs

871 Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes

1,573 Adjustment for noncontrolling interests

(7) Core FFO attributable to common stockholders

58,380 Core FFO per share - diluted (1) $ 2.21





Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt

1,584 Equity-based compensation expense

4,934 Adjustment for noncontrolling interests

(20) AFFO attributable to common stockholders

64,878 AFFO per share - diluted (1) $ 2.45





Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

26,463





(1) For purposes of calculating per share data, we assume a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 26.5 million for the full year 2020.





The following table reconciles our NOI to our net income (loss) for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands):



For the Year Ended December 31,

2016



2015 Net income (loss) $ 25,888



$ (10,992) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:











Advisory and administrative fees

6,802





5,565 Corporate general and administrative expenses

4,014





2,455 Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)

151





25 Property general and administrative expenses

879





1,109 Depreciation and amortization

35,643





40,801 Interest expense

20,167





17,817 Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs

1,722





652 Gain on sales of real estate

(25,932)





— Acquisition costs

386





2,975 NOI $ 69,720



$ 60,407

The following table reconciles our FFO to our net income (loss) for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands):



For the Year Ended December 31,

2016

2015 Net income (loss) $ 25,888

$ (10,992) Depreciation and amortization

35,643



40,801 Gain on sales of real estate

(25,932)



— Adjustment for noncontrolling interests

(4,583)



(4,170) FFO attributable to common stockholders

31,016



25,639











FFO per share - basic $ 1.46

$ 1.20 FFO per share - diluted $ 1.46

$ 1.20











Acquisition costs

386



2,975 Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs

1,722



652 Change in fair value on derivative instruments - ineffective portion

(1,683)



— Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes

—



— Adjustment for noncontrolling interests

(94)



(322) Core FFO attributable to common stockholders

31,347



28,944











Core FFO per share - basic $ 1.48

$ 1.36 Core FFO per share - diluted $ 1.47

$ 1.36











Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt

1,423



1,081 Equity-based compensation expense

825



— Adjustment for noncontrolling interests

(140)



(92) AFFO attributable to common stockholders

33,455



29,933











AFFO per share - basic $ 1.58

$ 1.41 AFFO per share - diluted $ 1.57

$ 1.41











Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

21,232



21,294 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

21,314



21,294

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

