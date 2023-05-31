NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Participate at Nareit's REITWeek: 2023 Investor Conference

DALLAS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that Brian Mitts, NXRT's Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance, Secretary and Treasurer, Matthew McGraner, NXRT's Executive VP and Chief Investment Officer, and Bonner McDermett, NXRT's VP, Asset Management, will be meeting with investors and others at Nareit's REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference, to be held June 6-8 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

A copy of the meeting materials will be posted in the Resources section of NXRT's website at nxrt.nexpoint.com on the morning of June 6, 2023.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about the Company is available at http://www.nxrt.nexpoint.com.

