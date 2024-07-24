NexPoint Sends Proxy Materials to United Development Funding IV (UDF IV) Shareholders, Enabling Shareholders to Vote to Replace Trustees at 2024 Annual Meeting

NexPoint Delivers Shareholder Letter, FAQs, and Proxy Materials Urging Shareholders to Vote Today FOR Paul S. Broaddus, Edward N. Constantino, John A. Good and Julie Silcock Using the GREEN Proxy Card

DALLAS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Opportunities, LLC (together with its affiliates "NexPoint') today announced that it has sent proxy materials to fellow shareholders of United Development Funding IV ("UDF IV" or the "Company") for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. NexPoint, which believes it is the largest shareholder of UDF IV, has nominated four individuals to the UDF IV Board of Trustees who will restore proper oversight at the Company and advocate for shareholders' interests.

In the proxy materials, NexPoint urges shareholders to exercise their voting rights and vote FOR Paul S. Broaddus, Edward N. Constantino, John A. Good, and Julie Silcock using the GREEN proxy card.

Along with the proxy materials, NexPoint sent UDF IV shareholders a letter with answers to frequently asked questions that highlights the urgent need for change at the Company and provides important information about the election and voting process.

These materials, along with other shareholder information and resources, are available at www.udfaccountability.com or directly via the following links:

These communications outline how the Company's current Board has disenfranchised shareholders, defended and protected former executives who defrauded shareholders, misused shareholder funds, eroded the value of UDF IV shares, actively resisted efforts to restore transparency and accountability at the Company, and grossly misstated the acts and intentions of NexPoint in its fight for UDF IV shareholders. The incumbent Trustees must be replaced, and shareholders can now cast their vote to enact such change. With decades of REIT and asset management experience and a strong track record in corporate governance, NexPoint's nominees will restore transparency and accountability at UDF IV and act in the interest of shareholders to provide a path forward for the Company.

While the Company has not announced an Annual Meeting date, shareholders can vote TODAY using these proxy materials to enact long overdue change and elect Trustees who will work for all shareholders to maximize value at UDF IV.

NexPoint encourages shareholders to visit www.udfaccountability.com and complete the contact form to receive ongoing updates about the Company and the upcoming Annual Meeting.

Shareholders can also contact NexPoint via email at [email protected].

About NexPoint

NexPoint Real Estate Opportunities, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXDT), an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

NexPoint Advisors, L.P. is an SEC-registered adviser on the NexPoint alternative investment platform. It serves as the adviser to a suite of funds and investment vehicles, including a closed-end fund, interval fund, business development company, and various real estate vehicles. For more information visit www.nexpoint.com.

NexPoint Real Estate Opportunities, LLC ("NexPoint") has delivered a proxy statement with respect to its solicitation of proxies for nominees to be elected to the United Development Funding IV ("UDF IV") Board of Trustees at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of UDF IV. The date for the Annual Meeting has not yet been set. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE NEXPOINT PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) IN ITS ENTIRETY, AS IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROXY SOLICITATION. Copies of the documents are available free of charge from NexPoint by accessing the website www.udfaccountability.com.

NexPoint, its affiliates, their directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be participants (collectively "Participants") in the solicitation of proxies by NexPoint. Information about NexPoint's nominees to the UDF IV Board of Trustees and information regarding the direct or indirect interests in UDF IV, by security holdings or otherwise, of NexPoint, the other Participants and NexPoint's nominees will be available in the proxy statement. NexPoint's disclosure of any security holdings will be based on information made available to NexPoint by such Participants and nominees. UDF IV is no longer subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Consequently, NexPoint's knowledge of significant security holders of UDF IV and as to UDF IV itself is limited.

