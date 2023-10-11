Nexposai Unveils AI-Powered 3D Virtual Showroom

Transforming Industrial Equipment Showcase Experience

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexposai, a state-of-the-art virtual showroom technology, announces its official launch, pioneering a new age for the industrial equipment sector.

What is Nexposai?

Virtual showcasing of products. Nexposai - AI-powered virtual equipment showcasing.

Nexposai is designed to radically alter equipment showcasing. By seamlessly blending 3D virtual visualization with AI-driven interactivity, Nexposai transforms how manufacturers and distributors present their products, offering an immediate, in-depth experience to potential clients right from their mobile devices.

Features of Nexposai

3D Virtual Showroom : A QR scan brings marketing materials to life, letting users inspect equipment in vivid 3D as if the product stood before them.

: A QR scan brings marketing materials to life, letting users inspect equipment in vivid 3D as if the product stood before them. Conversational AI: Beyond mere exploration, Nexposai provides a guide. The built-in AI offers product information and answers queries, enriching user understanding.

Beyond mere exploration, Nexposai provides a guide. The built-in AI offers product information and answers queries, enriching user understanding. Human Connection : While digitally comprehensive, Nexposai ultimately guides users from virtual exploration to meaningful conversations with sales professionals.

: While digitally comprehensive, Nexposai ultimately guides users from virtual exploration to meaningful conversations with sales professionals. Seamless Experience: Nexposai operates without additional apps or software. Users simply scan a QR code for immediate functionality.

Dave Chaffey, Founding Partner of Nexposai, passionately expressed, "We're not just showcasing equipment; we're crafting unforgettable encounters. It's about bringing the product to life, answering every query, and finally, connecting customers to real individuals ready to assist further."

"It's the blend of tactile interaction, intelligent AI Q&A, and eventual human connection that makes Nexposai revolutionary."

Why Nexposai is a Game-Changer for the Industry:

Historically, the purchase of industrial machinery and equipment required in-person visits, hands-on inspections, or reliance on static brochures. Nexposai revolutionizes this model, turning product sheets into dynamic, interactive showcases.

Potential customers can now engage with products in entirely new ways, from rotating a piece of machinery in 3D space, zooming into specific parts, to receiving real-time information via the platform's AI assistant.

Streamlined Sales Process: Sales cycles becomes exponentially efficient. The new experience ensures customers progress from curiosity to conviction much faster.

Sales cycles becomes exponentially efficient. The new experience ensures customers progress from curiosity to conviction much faster. Empowered Decision-Making: Customers can make well-informed choices. The virtual showroom and real-time AI offer clarity that traditional brochures can't match.

Customers can make well-informed choices. The virtual showroom and real-time AI offer clarity that traditional brochures can't match. Future-Ready Marketing: In an age of digital transformation, Nexposai places companies at the forefront. It's more than a tool; it's a strategic advantage.

Experience Nexposai

For a clearer picture, the Nexposai team has curated a demonstration video that provides a tour of this innovative experience.

The curious can also experience Nexposai first-hand - try it directly from their mobile phones.

Pilot Program

Nexposai is inviting industry innovators to its inaugural pilot program. Join us in sculpting the future of equipment showcasing. For more details, visit nexposai.com.

About Nexposai:

Designed to revolutionize equipment showcasing, Nexposai transforms static marketing materials into revolutionary experiences, masterfully integrating 3D visualization and AI-driven engagement to bridge the digital-human divide.

Additional Media Resources

The following digital assets may be used freely for the publication of this media release or in any publications that relate or mention Nexposai

Image 1 (1200 x 1200): https://nexposai.com/wp-content/uploads/AI-virtual.jpg

Image 1 (1200 x 1200): https://nexposai.com/wp-content/uploads/AI-example.jpg

Demonstration Video: https://vimeo.com/856573710

Mobile Showcase Access: https://app.nexposai.com/arplaceitem/jack-hammer-demonstration/

Mobile Showcase QR Code: https://nexposai.com/wp-content/uploads/Jack-Hammer.png

Media Enquiries

Media enquiries are welcome.

Media Liaison: Dave Chaffey, Founding Partner Email: [email protected] Phone: +61 1300 633 390

SOURCE Nexposai