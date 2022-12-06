Next Avenue Names 10 "Influencers in Aging" in Honor of 10th Anniversary

Leaders changing the aging space and how we think about living older recognized

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Avenue, the national news and community destination for older adults that is part of the PBS system, revealed its 2022 "Influencers in Aging."

The 2022 "Influencers in Aging" list recognizes remarkable people bringing solutions, innovation, inspiration, and big thinking to the aging space.

"This year's influencers are changing the aging landscape," says Julie Pfitzinger, Next Avenue's Managing Editor. "They are pushing for new policies, providing new representation, and giving access to information that is changing what it means to age and live an older life."

The influencers are:

Ramsey Alwin: President and CEO of the National Council on Aging, and a national thought leader and policy advocate for equitable aging and economic security for older Americans.

Robin Berzin, MD: Holistic medicine practitioner, author and founder of Parsley Health.

Sandra Edmonds Crewe, PhD: Social Work Professor and Dean at Howard University, focusing on assisted and affordable housing for older African Americans.

Christopher Gardner, PhD: The Rehnborg Farquhar Professor of Medicine at the Stanford School of Medicine, studying diet and health.

Becca Levy, PhD: Professor of Public Health and Psychology at Yale School of Public Health and Affiliated Faculty at the Yale Institute of Global Health.

Frank Lipman, MD: Functional medicine pioneer, sleep expert, author and Founder of the Eleven Wellness Center.

Andie MacDowell: A 35-year spokesperson for L'Oréal, MacDowell advocates for women aging authentically. She stars in "Maid" on Netflix and Hallmark's series "The Way Home."

Rajean Moone, PhD: The Faculty Director for the Long-term Care Administration in the College of Continuing and Professional Studies at the University of Minnesota.

Jonathan Skinner, PhD: The James O. Freedman Presidential Professor in Economics, Emeritus at Dartmouth College and The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice at Geisel School of Medicine.

Martin Yan: An award-winning chef, food writer, and longtime host of PBS Show "Yan Can Cook".

Learn more on NextAvenue.org. Influencer profiles will be released daily beginning December 7, 2022.

