Next Avenue Names Interim HealthCare's Jennifer Sheets a 2020 Influencer in Aging

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health and hospice and healthcare staffing services, announced that its CEO and President, Jennifer Sheets, was recognized as one of Next Avenue's 2020 Influencers in Aging. The sixth-annual Influencers in Aging list acknowledges the twenty people who have been most influential in their work to push beyond traditional boundaries to change society's understanding of what it means to grow older.

Jennifer Sheets, together with her team, began preparing for the challenges that COVID-19 would bring early in 2020. She quickly channeled her operational, clinical and government relations expertise and creativity to ensure Interim HealthCare's clinicians could serve home-bound clients, including seniors and other at-risk patients, without the risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19. She also focused on advocating at the federal and state levels for home care clinicians' "essential" worker status and set up rigorous trainings and new measures to keep staff safe while caring for patients at home.

In addition, Jennifer Sheets led executives across the Caring Brands International organization, the parent company of Interim HealthCare, to ensure clinicians and caregivers had access to personal protective equipment (PPE) like face masks, hand sanitizer, and gowns amid a global shortage. This work extended into spearheading a PPE website available to any home care organization to purchase PPE quickly, at a fair-market price and at scale, so that no one in the industry faced a lack of essential safety equipment. Jennifer Sheets continues to expertly lead Interim HealthCare and its tens of thousands of caregivers across the country to care for patients safely and effectively amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm honored to be recognized with an Influencers in Aging award amid this unprecedented year," said Jennifer Sheets, CEO and President of Interim HealthCare. "Throughout my healthcare career, I've committed my work to impacting people's lives for the better. I'm proud that our efforts this year have advocated for home care being recognized as an essential service and led to greater awareness and support for the importance of the overall industry in meeting growing healthcare needs."

Next Avenue, as part of PBS, aims to meet the needs and unleash the potential of older Americans through the power of media. The 2020 Influencers in Aging award recipients represent the fields of health and well-being, caregiving, personal finance, work and purpose, volunteering, arts and entertainment, lifestyle, housing, relationships and technology. Recipients also represent all ages and were eligible to have lived anywhere in the world. To view the full list of 2020 winners, click here.

For more information on Interim HealthCare, please visit www.interimhealthcare.com.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 530 franchise locations in seven countries, Caring Brands International is a global healthcare leader.

Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com .

SOURCE Interim HealthCare Inc.

Related Links

http://www.interimhealthcare.com/

