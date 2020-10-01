Next Best Picture Joins Evergreen Podcasts

CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts welcomes Next Best Picture as the newest podcast to join the network. Next Best Picture joins Evergreen's growing Arts and Entertainment channel, which includes other cinematic podcasts like: Sleepover Cinema , Behind The Doc , Movie Marathoners, and The Sound Of Movies .

Matt Neglia created Next Best Picture as one of the leading voices for film-award coverage, providing commentary on the Oscars, Tony, and Emmy awards. Matt shares his year-long search to predict which film will take home the next "Best Picture" Oscars Award, sharing updates through weekly podcasts, movie reviews, blog posts, and interviews with industry experts. Next Best Picture has an eclectic group of contributors who share the same core values: Openness, Significance, Communication, Amusement, & Respect.

"We're very excited to be a part of a growing network that showcases a diverse group of voices and promotes high-quality entertaining content," says Matt Neglia, host and owner of Next Best Picture.

"Matt brings a deep catalog of shows and pure passion to the annual movie awards season. His show is the perfect complement to our growing catalog of cinematic shows," says David Allen Moss, Evergreen's Chief Creative Officer.

Matt Neglia, the host of Next Best Picture, is available for interviews on all media platforms including TV, radio, online media and newspapers. Contact information is below.

Where to Listen:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | All Major Listening Platforms

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched four podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. The company now has 38 podcast programs and is on pace to deliver more than 5 million podcast downloads in 2020.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include From First Lady to Jackie O., This American President, The Medal of Honor Podcast, Burn the Boats, The Chad & Cheese Podcast, The Talent Cast, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Roots of American Music, Your Teen, Up2, and Novel Conversations. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

Press Contact:

Name: David Allen Moss

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

evergreen-podcasts.png

Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts Logo

Related Links

Evergreen Podcasts

Next Best Picture

SOURCE Evergreen Podcasts