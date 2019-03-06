NEXT Biometrics and MK Group to Expedite Secure Authentication Solutions in Vietnam, South Africa and Brazil

OSLO, Norway, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, and secure authentication and smart card solutions provider MK Group have agreed to extend cooperation. Joint market and product development efforts will now also comprise identity and access management (IAM) applications as well as Public-Key-Infrastructure* (PKI)-based secure authentication solutions.

NEXT Biometrics had announced a joint R&D program with MK Group for next generation biometric smart cards in November 2018. Close collaboration between both companies` technical and sales teams since then revealed additional market opportunities which both companies intend to seize henceforth in Vietnam, South Africa and Brazil in addition to the continued collaboration on the development and deployment of biometric payment cards

"We are very pleased to expand our collaboration with MK Group and to conjointly leverage the advantages of NEXT`s large-area fingerprint sensor technology in an even broader range of secure authentication solutions and on a wider geographic space," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

"The positive market and customer feedback that we have seen over the past months was a strong encouragement for us to expand our collaboration with NEXT Biometrics," said Nguyen Trong Khang, Chairman and CEO of MK Group. "Interest for biometric payment and secure authentication solutions is growing steadily and we look forward to seizing this opportunity together with our strategic partner NEXT Biometrics."

*A Public-Key-Infrastructure (PKI) aims at facilitating secure electronic transfer of information based on a set of policies, roles and procedures needed to create, distribute, manage, store and revoke digital certificates and public-key encryption. It is used for activities and transactions such as e-commerce and online banking where simple passwords are regarded as inadequate authentication method.

