NEXT Biometrics to Demonstrate its Latest Fingerprint Sensor Technology for Dual Interface Smart Cards at Trustech 2019

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, announces that it will present its latest product for the smart card industry from November 26 to 28 at stand E044 at Trustech event in Cannes, France.

NEXT's fingerprint sensor technology for dual interface (DI) smart cards is using a Secure Element from Infineon Technologies AG. Both companies had announced a partnership to develop reference platforms in November 2018 aiming at accelerating the adoption of biometric smart cards in a multitude of applications.

The biometric card module that NEXT developed is proven to operate seamlessly throughout the standard ISO/IEC 14443 Near Field Communication (NFC) range to provide a smooth and convenient user experience. The latest module generation for execution of real-time transactions using solely the energy of the terminal additionally comes with advanced power harvesting and power management capabilities.

NEXT Biometrics' products for the smart card industry are designed to enable a carefree, outstanding end-user experience while meeting standard card manufacturing requirements. NEXT sensor modules are manufactured using cold lamination technology and have now also been successfully validated for use with hot lamination processes.

"We have made significant progress over the last 12 months and filed some important IP related to our modules for the smart card sector," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "We look forward to further refining our technology conjointly with our partners in the smart card ecosystem."

