Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Announces Receiving Additional SEC Comments

MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. ("Next Bridge," "our," "we," or the "Company"), an oil and natural gas exploration and production company with interests in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma today announced the following:

Next Bridge has received additional comments from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to our recent fifth amended Registration Statement on Form S-1/A filed on January 26, 2026.

The Company intends to work diligently to resolve these comments in a thorough and concise manner and will respond promptly to the SEC's query.

About Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.

The Company is an independent public reporting energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. We have minor well interests in the eastern edge of the Midland Basin in Texas, two minor well interests in Oklahoma and exploration prospect leaseholds in the onshore southern Louisiana Gulf Coast area. Please visit the Company's website www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com for more information.

Next Bridge is a private company insofar as its common stock is not traded on a public stock exchange of any kind. The Company is expected to update shareholders about certain operational and financial matters related to Company business. To receive emails regarding this, visit https://www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com/investors and complete the Email Alert / Investor Form. You may also choose to follow our social media channels at @nbhydrocarbons on X (formerly Twitter) and "Next Bridge Hydrocarbons" on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available to view at www.sec.gov or on the Company's website.

