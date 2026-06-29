Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Answers Frequently Asked Questions Regarding the Upcoming Special Dividend of Common Stock

MIDLAND, Texas, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. ("Next Bridge," "our," "we," or the "Company"), an oil and natural gas exploration and production company with interests in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma today provided this FAQ for shareholder convenience to address questions regarding the upcoming special dividend of common stock declared on June 23, 2026.

What actions do I need to take to receive this stock dividend?

No actions are required of current NBH shareholders to receive this dividend.

Are the dividend shares the same as my current NBH common stock shares?

Yes, both the dividend shares and those being offered in the S-1 that was recently declared effective by the SEC are the same as shares held by current shareholders and are entitled to the same rights and privileges, regardless of whether they are held at brokerages or registered directly at our transfer agent Equiniti Trust Co. (EQ).

Does the S-1 becoming effective mean NBH is now a public company and will be listed on an exchange for trading?

No, NBH is still a private company in so far as there is no trading on a public stock exchange or market established for our common stock.

How do I know if the dividend shares I receive are "real" or not, I have heard there are uncovered short positions and "phantom" shares out there?

Dividend shares will be distributed on the basis of one share for every thirty shares held (1 for 30). This calculation will be based on shares held at the close of business on July 8, 2026 (the record date). Only shares registered in a "bulk certificate" thru a brokerage firm and those registered directly at EQ, in digital or certificate form, would qualify for this dividend. The crediting of "phantom" stock shares to customer accounts that are not actually backed by certificate registrations would be a violation of applicable securities laws as well as a violation of fiduciary and custodial responsibility.

If I have a physical stock certificate, will I still receive my dividend?

Yes, shareholders who received a physical stock certificate and opted to retain it are still registered in the EQ system and will receive the dividend shares. The dividend shares will be added to their existing account balance in direct registration form.

Do I have to move my shares to the transfer agent EQ to receive my dividend?

No, all shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 8, 2026, will receive the dividend shares on July 22, 2026, regardless of whether they are held at brokerages or registered directly at EQ. Direct registration at EQ remains optional and solely at shareholder discretion, however the Company strongly believes having shares directly registered at EQ will provide us with significant value for corporate governance and shareholder communications.

Who do I contact for information or updates on my share holdings in NBH?

If your shares were purchased through and currently held at a brokerage firm, you should speak directly with them regarding your holdings and the status of your account(s). If you have transferred your shares to EQ, you should contact them directly:

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC (EQ)

www.equiniti.com

Toll Free: 800-937-5449

Local & International: 718-921-8124

Email: [email protected]

How can I receive email updates regarding Next Bridge Hydrocarbons?

Visit our website www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com and fill out the Investor Email Form there to receive the most up-to-date information. Our public filings can also be viewed on the SEC's EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

About Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.

The Company is an independent public reporting energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. We have minor well interests in the eastern edge of the Midland Basin in Texas, two minor well interests in Oklahoma and exploration prospect leaseholds in the onshore southern Louisiana Gulf Coast area. Please visit the Company's website www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com for more information.

Next Bridge is a private company insofar as its common stock is not traded on a public stock exchange of any kind. The Company is expected to update shareholders about certain operational and financial matters related to Company business. To receive emails regarding this and other Company news as it develops, please visit www.nextbridgehydrocarbons.com/investors and complete the "Investor Email Form". You may also follow our social media channels at @nbhydrocarbons on X (formerly Twitter) and "Next Bridge Hydrocarbons" on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This FAQ may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in our filings with the SEC and available to view at www.sec.gov or on our Company website.

SOURCE Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc.