NEXT CENTURY SPIRITS ACQUIRES SOUTHWEST SPIRITS & WINE BRANDS INCLUDING NUE VODKA

"We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with this collection of brands, including Nue Vodka," said Anthony Moniello (Co-CEO of Next Century Spirits). "Our ambition is to become a trusted, long-term spirits partner with a diverse portfolio and the recent acquisition of SSW brand assets allows us to diversify our business and accelerate our timeline." These brands join NCS's fast growing portfolio that includes Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey, Numbskull Cool Mint & Chocolate Flavored Whiskey, Creek Water American Whiskey, and the ready-to-drink Caddy Cocktails.

The largest brand in the transaction, Nue Vodka, has established itself as a fast-growing, impact brand in the vodka space, providing consumers with the best of both worlds when it comes to quality and value. In 2023, Nue Vodka finished as the fastest growing vodka brand amongst the top 10 mid-tier priced vodkas.* Nue Vodka also is the Official Premium Vodka of the 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers and is embedded in culture across the US.

"We're excited to expand the Next Century Spirits portfolio to meet the demands of consumers," said Rob Mason (Co-CEO of Next Century Spirits). "Southwest Spirits portfolio is a fantastic collection of young brands that fits key consumer trends and gets us into the vodka, gin, and bourbon categories in a big way."

"These are exciting times for Next Century Spirits as we continue our journey to build the next multinational spirits company," said Matthew Bronfman, who is NCS's Executive Chairman of the Board. "A truly momentous day for our team." As a member of the esteemed Bronfman family who owned the famed Seagram Company up until 2000, Matthew Bronfman is deeply knowledgeable about the spirits industry and aims to grow NCS into a power in the total beverage alcohol space.

*Source: Nielsen Total USXAOC + LIQUOR + CONV/Time: Latest 52 Weeks ending 1/27/24; Mid-Tier Pricing $19.99-$21.99 (1.75L)

About Next Century Spirits

Next Century Spirits (NCS), headquartered in Zebulon, North Carolina, is a full-service distilled spirits and marketing company. NCS specializes in the creation and processing of distilled spirits for private label, bulk and NCS-owned brands. Next Century Spirits owned brands have won numerous industry awards and the company was recognized as the 2021 North Carolina Distillery of the Year. Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey, an NCS-owned brand, is considered one of the top American Whiskies in the world according to New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC) and won a Double Gold & Best in Category Award which was cited in Forbes magazine. The expression also won Best in Category for a single malt under 12 years old at the World Whiskies Awards. NCS products are available to ship to customers across the globe.

NCS Brand Group focuses on the marketing and distribution of its owned brands which include Numbskull, a cool mint chocolate chip flavored whiskey, Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey, Creek Water American Whiskey, Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails, Numbskull Flavored Whiskey, and Truthteller 1893 Whiskey.

The transaction involves the acquisition by NCS of the brand assets of SSW only and not the purchase of Southwest Spirits & Wine LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and SSW will continue as a separate entity from NCS.

