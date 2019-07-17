Next Century Spirits Customer, Creek Water Whiskey, Wins Gold Medal at the 2019 SIP Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Century Spirits (NCS), an advanced technology company that specializes in the creation and processing of distilled spirits and wine for private label, bulk, and craft markets, announced today that its customer, Creek Water Whiskey, has been awarded a Gold medal at the 2019 SIP Awards in Irvine, California. In addition, Next Century Spirits received an Innovation Award as a reflection of the technology's scalable capabilities for private and bulk label spirits and wine brands.

Next Century's client, Creek Water Whiskey is a 100-proof American Whiskey launched by award-winning recording artist, Yelawolf. With its distinctive flavor -- slightly charred with spicy hints of cinnamon, traditional oak, and an aroma of tobacco, consumer judges at the Sip Awards selected the craft whiskey to be a top contender in the whiskey category.

The Sip Awards is the only internationally recognized consumer judging spirits competition which invites the general public to participate in the annual competition's blind taste test. Judges are "conscious consumers" who are unbiased of any brand, which creates a reputable method for spirits companies to have their product evaluated. "We are enhancing traditional methods of distilling with true innovation lead by our team of scientists without sacrificing the bold, unique tastes of our spirits," said Joel Pawlak, PhD and Co-Founder of Next Century Spirits.

In addition to receiving recognition from the Sip Awards, Next Century earned medals in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America, the New York International Spirits World Competition and the PR%F Awards this year.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Sip Awards, one of the world's most trusted and coveted consumer spirits competitions," said Scott Bolin, CEO and Co-founder of Next Century Spirits. "Consumers with various backgrounds and taste palates selected our American Whiskey blend to win the Gold Medal; it is critical to us that the public enjoys the taste of our craft spirits, and this competition has helped us begin to tell our story. Technological innovation preserves the timeless tastes of spirits, while advancing scalability and efficiency for brands."

Next Century Spirits (NCS) will be showcasing their technology and world-class winning spirits at IBSWW (International Bulk Wine and Spirits Show) in San Francisco and in Beijing later this year.

About Next Century Spirits

Established in Raleigh, NC in 2018, Next Century Spirits blends together traditional distilling techniques and unique finishing technologies to create enhanced spirits. Our new, patented finishing technology allows traditional distillers to expand their repertoire of achievable flavors and aromas, allowing for consistent and tight control over the production process, maintaining high quality and resulting in the ability to create bold, complex flavor profiles.

