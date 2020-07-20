Next College Student Athlete Named Official Recruiting Partner Of National Junior College Athletic Association

CHICAGO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), the world's largest and most successful college athletic recruiting network, has been named the official recruiting partner of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), the governing body for two-year college athletic programs in the United States.

As official recruiting partner, NCSA will provide general NJCAA information and education to help student-athletes consider two-year college options and offer online recruiting tools and resources to assist NJCAA athletes hoping to transfer to a four-year school.

"Our goal at NCSA is to always help student-athlete find their best college fit – athletically, academically, socially and financially," said NCSA President Lisa Strasman. "For many student-athletes, the perfect fit may be at a two-year college. We are excited to partner with the NJCAA to not only help high school athletes looking to compete at the next level, but to help NJCAA student-athletes looking to continue their college careers at a four-year school."

The partnership will also grant NJCAA member institutions access to NCSA's team recruiting platform, Team Edition, which allows coaches to track and help guide their athletes' college recruitment process with easy-to-use software. Team Edition provides exposure to athletes and teams, connecting users to NCSA's database of more than 35,000 college coaches across 34 sports.

"The NJCAA is proud to partner with NCSA to promote the two-year college route," said Dr. Christopher J. Parker, NJCAA President and CEO. "Education is key to providing the best opportunities and NCSA delivers this vital service to student-athletes entering the NJCAA and those transferring to four-year institutions."

NJCAA's partnership with NCSA is part of a broader relationship with NCSA parent company, Reigning Champs. In addition to support from NCSA, all NJCAA programs will receive access to user-friendly recruiting and compliance software from Front Rush, also part of Reigning Champs. Front Rush works with more than 9,500 college teams at over 950 institutions to help college coaches improve their recruiting processes and have the best experience possible.

NCSA is the official recruiting partner of the NAIA, as well as ten national governing bodies: USA Baseball, US Lacrosse, USA Field Hockey, US Tennis Association, USA Track and Field, USA Volleyball, USA Water Polo, USA Wrestling, and most recently, Basketball New Zealand and Basketball Wales.

Founded in 2000 to help educate student-athletes and their families on the college athletic recruiting process, NCSA today works with families, club, high school and college coaches to helps hundreds of thousands of student-athletes find their best college fit.

ABOUT NCSA

Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) is the world's largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network. Part of Reigning Champs LLC, NCSA leverages proprietary technology and data with professional expertise and personal relationships, connecting hundreds of thousands of college-bound student-athletes to more than 35,000 college coaches nationwide across 34 sports each year. Learn more about NCSA here.

ABOUT REIGNING CHAMPS

Reigning Champs is the market leader in youth-sports experiences and path-to-college solutions. Reigning Champs' data-driven products and services benefit students, families, coaches and administrators through engaging athlete experiences, path-to-college solutions, and communications and assessment technology.

Reigning Champs portfolio of businesses includes Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) and Front Rush.

Reigning Champs is committed to growing youth sports participation and creating a path to college for all students. In 2019, Reigning Champs donated $25 million in services to deserving student-athletes and families. For more information, visit www.reigningchamps.com.

ABOUT NJCAA

Since 1938, the NJCAA has served as the nation's premier governing body for two-year collegiate athletics, providing student-athletes opportunities to PREPARE, COMPETE, SUCCEED and ACHIEVE in their academic and athletic disciplines. The NJCAA is the second-largest national intercollegiate athletic organization in the United States with over 500 member schools in 42 states. Each year over 3,400 teams compete in 25 different sports across multiple divisions in the NJCAA and the organization sponsors 47 national championship events and five football bowl games.

CONTACT: Lauren Pulte

(248) 885-2607

[email protected]

SOURCE Next College Student Athlete (NCSA)