Next College Student Athlete Named Official Recruiting Partner Of USA Water Polo

As USAWP's official recruiting partner, NCSA will provide educational tools and resources to USAWP athletes ages 13 and older, with the goal of assisting families in navigating the college recruiting process. Athletes will have the option to create a free NCSA profile when registering with USAWP and gain access to college recruiting resources, as well as NCSA's robust network of college coaches.

The partnership will allow USAWP to select up to 15 athletes to receive NCSA's All In Award. Each All In Award recipient will receive NCSA's most comprehensive recruiting membership at no cost, providing highly-personalized support and guidance to ensure student-athletes have the best opportunity to find a college that is the right fit for them.

The All In Award is given to deserving student-athletes who have the strong desire to continue their sport in college and demonstrate financial need. Every All In Award recipient must meet standard NCSA and NCAA academic and athletic qualifications and show a commitment to leveraging their athletic talent to improve their life.

"USA Water Polo is looking forward to working with NCSA to support and educate the student-athletes of our sport about the college recruiting process," said John Abdou, USA Water Polo Chief High Performance Officer. "At USA Water Polo we greatly value the college game and all of its participants, with that in mind we are excited to partner with NCSA. Their knowledge of the college landscape will be a great benefit to our members and their families as they navigate the exciting journey to higher education. We look forward to watching our athletes shine on the college stage both in the classroom and in the water and we thank NCSA for their support."

Additionally, USA Water Polo will integrate NCSA recruiting software, Coach Packet by NCSA, into its Olympic Development Program and Junior Olympics events. Coach Packet provides easy access to the latest rosters, player data, schedules and custom evaluation metrics by taking the historic bundles of paper handouts at recruiting events and complementing them with a dedicated universal iOS app.

Coaches at USAWP events will also have access to NCSA's team recruiting platform, Team Edition, which allows coaches to track and help guide their athletes' college recruitment process with easy-to-use software. Team Edition provides exposure to athletes and teams, connecting users to NCSA's database of more than 35,000 college coaches across 34 sports.

"NCSA is privileged to support USA Water Polo's athletes and coaches with their recruiting needs," said NCSA President Lisa Strasman. "We're especially honored to be able to offer our All In Award to water polo athletes who may not otherwise have an opportunity to continue their education and compete in their sport in college."



Founded in 2000 to help educate student-athletes and their families on the college athletic recruiting process, NCSA today works with families, club, high school and college coaches to helps hundreds of thousands of student-athletes find their best college fit.

USA Water Polo is the eighth national governing body to name NCSA its official recruiting partner. USA Baseball, United States Tennis Association, US Lacrosse, USA Field Hockey, USA Track and Field, USA Volleyball and USA Wrestling all partner with NCSA to meet the recruiting education needs of their members.

About NCSA

Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) is the world's largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Reigning Champs LLC, NCSA leverages proprietary technology and data with professional expertise and personal relationships, connecting hundreds of thousands of college-bound student-athletes to more than 35,000 college coaches nationwide across 34 sports each year.

NCSA is the preferred and trusted recruiting partner for several national governing bodies including USA Baseball, USA Water Polo, United States Tennis Association (USTA), US Lacrosse, USA Wrestling, USA Field Hockey, USA Track and Field, USA Volleyball and US Youth Soccer.

Learn more about NCSA at www.ncsasports.org.



About USA Water Polo

USA Water Polo, Inc., is the national governing body for water polo in America, overseeing our United States Olympic program as well as 20 different championship events annually, such as Junior Olympics and Masters National Championships. With more than 45,000 members, USAWP also is the sanctioning authority for more than 500 member clubs and more than 400 tournaments nationwide. USAWP is committed to the development of the sport throughout the U.S., fostering grass-roots expansion of the sport and providing a national system of affiliated clubs, certified coaches, and officials.

CONTACT: Lauren Pulte

(312) 624-7427

lpulte@ncsasports.org

SOURCE Next College Student Athlete

Related Links

https://www.ncsasports.org

