Next College Student Athlete Named Official Recruiting Services Partner Of USA Hockey

CHICAGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), the world's largest and most successful college athletic recruiting network, has been named the Official Recruiting Services Partner of USA Hockey, the national governing body of hockey in the United States.

As USA Hockey's recruiting partner, NCSA will provide educational tools and resources to high school-age USA Hockey athletes, with the goal of assisting families in navigating the college recruiting process.

Athletes will have the option to create a free NCSA profile when registering with USA Hockey and gain access to NCSA's online recruiting resources.

NCSA will also provide recruiting education to student-athletes and families attending USA Hockey events, including its series of youth national championships, and host exclusive online webinars for USA Hockey members.

"We're excited to welcome NCSA," said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. "Education is a key part of our value system at USA Hockey and NCSA provides resources for student-athletes and their families related to the college recruiting process."

"I know from personal experience how competitive and overwhelming collegiate ice hockey recruiting can be," said Lisa Strasman, NCSA president and former Yale women's ice hockey captain. "NCSA is something that would have been incredibly helpful to me in my recruiting process. I'm thrilled that NCSA will be able to guide the next generation of hockey players on their recruiting journey."

USA Hockey is the tenth national governing body to name NCSA its official recruiting partner. USA Baseball, US Lacrosse, USA Field Hockey, USA Track and Field, USA Volleyball, USA Wrestling, USA Water Polo, US Youth Soccer, and USA Triathlon all work with NCSA to support their members with recruiting education and support.

Founded in 2000 to help educate student-athletes and their families on the college athletic recruiting process, NCSA today works with families, club, high school and college coaches to helps hundreds of thousands of student-athletes find their best college fit.

ABOUT USA HOCKEY

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com .

ABOUT NEXT COLLEGE STUDENT ATHLETE

Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) is the world's largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network.



NCSA leverages proprietary technology and data with professional expertise and personal relationships to connect tens of thousands of college-bound student-athletes to more than 35,000 college coaches nationwide across 38 sports each year.



NCSA is a subsidiary of IMG Academy, one of the world's largest and most advanced multi-sport training and educational institutions.

Learn more about NCSA at www.ncsasports.org.

Contact: Lauren Pulte, 248-885-2607, [email protected]

SOURCE Next College Student Athlete (NCSA)

Related Links

https://www.ncsasports.org

