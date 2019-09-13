Next College Student Athlete Named Preferred Recruiting Service Of North American Hockey League

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), the world's largest and most successful college athletic recruiting network, has been named the preferred recruiting service of the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

The NAHL is the only Tier II junior league sanctioned by USA Hockey. Over the course of the last five seasons, over 1,500 NAHL players have made NCAA commitments and more than 30 have been drafted into the NHL.

As the NAHL's preferred recruiting service, NCSA will provide educational tools to NAHL athletes ages 13 and older to help families navigate the college recruiting process. Athletes will have the option to create a free NCSA profile when registering with the NAHL and gain access to free college recruiting resources, as well as NCSA's robust network of college coaches.

Additionally, NCSA will offer recruiting education seminars for athletes and parents at the NAHL Combine and the 18U Top Prospects Tournament.

"As a former college ice hockey player, I can relate to the complicated recruiting process first-hand and know how important it is to have a game plan," said Lisa Strasman, NCSA President. "NCSA will be a great resource to hockey players and coaches during every step of the recruiting process – helping coaches fill their rosters with the best possible athletes, and helping athletes find the right college fit."

NAHL, NA3HL and NAPHL coaches will have access to NCSA's team recruiting platform, Team Edition, which allows coaches to track and help guide their athletes' college recruitment process with easy-to-use software.

The NAHL will also integrate NCSA recruiting software, Coach Packet by NCSA, into its events attended by college coaches, including the NAHL Showcase and NAHL Combine. Coach Packet provides easy access to the latest rosters, player data, schedules and custom evaluation metrics by taking the historic bundles of paper handouts at recruiting events and complementing them with a dedicated universal iOS app.

"The NAHL Combines and 18U Top Prospects Tournament are now at the point where we are excited to help our participants take the next step in the recruiting process and we believe this new partnership with NCSA will do just that," said Alex Kyrias, Director of Communications, Marketing and Sales for the NAHL. "Whether it's the 13-year-old player who is brand new to the process or the 18-year-old experienced athlete, who is playing in a high-profile league-wide event, there's a short window of time when recruiting takes place, so it's important for hockey players to get the attention of college coaches as soon as possible."

Founded in 2000 to help educate student-athletes and their families on the college athletic recruiting process, NCSA today works with families, club, high school and college coaches to help hundreds of thousands of student-athletes find their best college fit.

About NCSA

Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) is the world's largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Reigning Champs LLC, NCSA leverages proprietary technology and data with professional expertise and personal relationships, connecting hundreds of thousands of college-bound student-athletes to more than 35,000 college coaches nationwide across 34 sports each year.

NCSA is the preferred and trusted recruiting partner for several national governing bodies including USA Baseball, USA Water Polo, United States Tennis Association (USTA), US Lacrosse, USA Wrestling, USA Field Hockey, USA Track and Field, USA Volleyball and US Youth Soccer.

Learn more about NCSA at www.ncsasports.org.

About the NAHL

The North American Hockey League (NAHL), the only USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier II Junior league, boasting 26 teams from across North America, prides itself on the social maturity and skill development of student-athletes ages 16-20 with aspirations of advancing to collegiate and/or professional hockey. During the 2018-19 season, the NAHL recorded a record number of 350 NCAA commitments, with 231 (66%) of those being NCAA Division I commitments. In addition, six (6) players with NAHL experience were selected in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

