Next College Student Athlete Releases 2021 NCSA Power Rankings

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), the world's largest and most successful college athletic recruiting network, today released its 2021 NCSA Power Rankings, an annual list of the Best Schools in the U.S. for Student-Athletes.

NCSA Power Rankings offer a comprehensive analysis of the best NCAA and NAIA schools across the country. Colleges and universities are ranked overall and broken out by division and sport into the top schools for 2021.

Unlike traditional power rankings which list schools based purely on athletic performance, the NCSA Power Rankings evaluate colleges and universities on a range of criteria that student-athletes find most important when considering potential schools including athletics, academics, and affordability.

NCSA research shows that student-athletes who find their best college fit – athletically, academically, socially and financially – are more likely to be successful during and after their college experience.

"The pandemic has drastically impacted the recruiting process. Student-athletes are looking at schools differently, considering factors that they might not have before and expanding their options in order to find the right opportunity," said NCSA President Lisa Strasman. "The NCSA Power Rankings allow student-athletes to consider the entire college experience, not just athletics. We hope student-athletes can use these lists to help target the schools that best fit their needs right now and can help them prepare for a bright future after college."

The 2021 NCSA Power Rankings were calculated through a proprietary methodology using each school's NCSA Favorites data, general academic ranking based off of U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges, and the U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard's graduation rates and institutional net cost or "average cost after aid."

Since 2010, NCSA Power Rankings have recognized the Best Schools in the U.S. for Student-Athletes, evaluating colleges and universities on criteria that matters most to student-athletes and providing a valuable tool to families researching potential schools.

This year, Stanford University tops the Best Colleges List at No. 1, with Princeton University, University of Florida, Harvard University and University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA) rounding out the top five.

To view the complete list of 2021 NCSA Power Rankings, visit www.ncsasports.org/best-colleges.

ABOUT NEXT COLLEGE STUDENT ATHLETE (NCSA)

Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) is the largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network in the U.S. Part of Reigning Champs LLC, NCSA leverages proprietary technology and data with professional expertise and personal relationships, connecting tens of thousands of college-bound student-athletes to more than 35,000 college coaches nationwide across 34 sports each year.

NCSA is the preferred and trusted recruiting partner of seven U.S. national governing bodies including USA Baseball, US Lacrosse, USA Field Hockey, USA Wrestling, USA Track and Field, USA Volleyball, and USA Water Polo.

Learn more about NCSA at www.ncsasports.org.

Contact: Lauren Pulte

[email protected]

(248) 885-2607

SOURCE Next College Student Athlete (NCSA)

Related Links

www.ncsasports.org

