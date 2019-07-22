Next College Student Athlete Releases Coach Packet By NCSA Recruiting App

CHICAGO, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), the world's largest and most successful college athletic recruiting network, today announced the release of Coach Packet by NCSA, a digital recruiting tool for college coaches.

As the next generation of digital recruiting tools from NCSA parent company Reigning Champs, Coach Packet by NCSA modernizes the recruiting experience by allowing coaches attending large recruiting events to track and evaluate athletes through their phone.

By taking the traditional bundles of event handouts and converting them into a user-friendly app available on iOS and Android, Coach Packet by NCSA provides coaches easy access to the latest rosters, player data, schedules and custom evaluation metrics.

Through the app, NCSA-verified college coaches will be able to access player stats, event schedules and team rosters, as well as follow athletes they're interested in. Athletes with NCSA profiles will have their information synced to Coach Packet.

Coach Packet by NCSA will be available at softball, baseball, water polo and basketball events this summer – working to expand into additional sports within the next year.

"After working with college coaches for nearly 20 years, NCSA saw a need for a better, more modernized recruiting tool that could help coaches evaluate recruits in real time at events and showcases," said NCSA President Lisa Strasman. "Coach Packet by NCSA finally offers coaches the resource they've been looking for, allowing them to focus less on paperwork and more on the athletes."

Coach Packet by NCSA is the preferred digital recruiting tool of NCSA partners USA Baseball, USA Water Polo, Premier Girls Fastpitch, United States Specialty Sports Association, Zero Gravity Basketball, West Coast Elite Basketball, Crossroads Baseball and Program15/Future Star Series.

The app is free to download and there is no cost to attend most events, however NCSA recommends checking the event website for details.

Founded in 2000 to help educate student-athletes and their families on the college athletic recruiting process, NCSA today works with families, club, high school and college coaches to helps hundreds of thousands of student-athletes find their best college fit.

About NCSA

Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) is the world's largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Reigning Champs LLC, NCSA leverages proprietary technology and data with professional expertise and personal relationships, connecting hundreds of thousands of college-bound student-athletes to more than 35,000 college coaches nationwide across 34 sports each year.

NCSA is the preferred and trusted recruiting partner for several national governing bodies including USA Baseball, USA Water Polo, United States Tennis Association (USTA), US Lacrosse, USA Wrestling, USA Field Hockey, USA Track and Field, USA Volleyball and US Youth Soccer.

Learn more about NCSA at www.ncsasports.org.

CONTACT: Lauren Pulte

(312) 624-7427

lpulte@ncsasports.org

SOURCE Next College Student Athlete

Related Links

www.ncsasports.org

