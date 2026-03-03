Next Day Access Enters 2026 with Significant Growth Momentum, Surpasses 100 Territories

Accessibility and mobility solutions franchise continues expanding its services to assist the senior population, fueling nationwide expansion

TROY, Mich., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Day Access , a leading provider of accessibility and mobility solutions for residential and commercial customers, is entering 2026 with more than 100 territories open across the U.S., serving thousands of clients in 34 states and Canada. This triple digit growth marks a significant moment in the brand's growth and positions the company to meet increasing demand driven by the nation's aging population.

"This milestone represents not just the exceptional growth of our brand, but the lives being made safer and more accessible every day," said Michele Popelka, brand president of Next Day Access. "Surpassing 100 territories is a testament to the dedication of our franchise owners, the trust of the communities we serve and our shared mission to help people live with greater confidence, dignity and independence."

Founded in 2010 and later franchised in 2012, Next Day Access has grown alongside a demographic shift that continues to reshape housing and healthcare needs nationwide. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of adults aged 65 and older is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, with a strong majority expressing a desire to remain in their homes as they age. Accessibility and mobility modifications have become a critical component of making that goal achievable.

Since joining Best Life Brands in March 2024 , Next Day Access has accelerated development, expanded operational support and strengthened its franchise system, growing to over 100 territories nationwide as of the fourth quarter of 2025.

"Joining Best Life Brands allowed us to invest more deeply in our franchise owners and scale with intention," Popelka added. "As demand for accessibility solutions continues to grow, we're focused on thoughtful expansion and ensuring our owners have the tools they need to succeed in their local markets."

The brand's growth has also made Next Day Access an increasingly attractive franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking a purpose-driven business with strong demand fundamentals. The franchise offers opportunities for expansion across underserved markets, veteran incentives for qualified candidates and the ability to serve both residential and commercial clients.

Looking ahead to 2026, Next Day Access plans to continue expanding its footprint while deepening partnerships with healthcare providers, senior living communities and local organizations to help more individuals safely remain in the places they call home.

To learn more about Next Day Access, visit: Nextdayaccess.com

About Next Day Access

Next Day Access is a leading provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting nextdayaccess.com .

