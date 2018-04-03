Next Day Animations Announces Second Year of Nonprofit Grant Program: Animations to Change the World

"We know that many of the greatest, most worthy causes have the smallest budgets and we wanted to do something about that," says Productions Directory, Caitlin Rogers. "With so much competition for people's attention, it's crucial that nonprofits get their message across quickly and effectively. We want to provide these organizations who are doing incredible work with the tools they need to share their story."

This grant will enable the selected organizations to share their message with a broad audience through an effective, engaging online video. Whiteboard or explainer animations use humor, surprise, and simplicity to deliver complex messages in a straightforward way.

The two selected organizations will receive a fully-produced two-minute whiteboard animation, including original scripting, professional voiceover, and custom illustration, valued at up to $5,000.

In 2017, the grant's inaugural year, over one hundred nonprofit organization from across the country applied. The winning organizations were HOPE 4 Youth from Anoka, Minnesota, who works to provide pathways to end youth homelessness, and Lovin' Spoonfuls, a food rescue organization from Boston, Mass.

"The grant program is a way for us to give back to organizations doing so much good in their communities," says Operations Manager Hannah Brown, who served on the grant selection committee last year. "It's inspiring to hear about all the great work happening all over the country. I'm just glad we can be a part of these organizations' stories."

The application deadline is May 31, 2018. All organizations with 501(c)(3) status are invited to apply. For more information and to apply, please visit http://www.nextdayanimations.com/nonprofit-grant/. Applications will be reviewed and winners selected on the basis of mission, initiatives, and need.

About Next Day Animations:

Founded in 2012, award-winning Next Day Animations specializes in whiteboard animations and explainer videos for businesses, government and nonprofits, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, United Way, Smile Train, Seed Savers and many others.

