Next Day Animations Earns B Corp Certification

BALTIMORE, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Day Animations, an award-winning explainer video company, is thrilled to announce it has become a Certified B Corporation. Next Day Animations joins over 2,000 B Corps, which form a global community of businesses committed to the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.

To receive this certification, Next Day Animations underwent a rigorous assessment administered by B Lab which measures and verifies several impact areas, including the environment, customers, community, and employees. Next Day Animations was certified jointly with its parent company Simplicity Works and sister company Simplicity Metrics.

"Since the beginning, we've been dedicated to using business as a force for good," says Caitlin Rogers, Productions Director and Co-owner. "It made perfect sense to undergo the process to become a B Corp, a certification which recognizes businesses for their commitment to social and environmental impact."

Next Day Animations has a history of centering social responsibility. Since 2016, the company has awarded an annual scholarship to young women of color through the Illustrating Awesomeness Scholarship program. In 2017, the company launched the annual Animations to Change the World Grant, which awards two nonprofit organizations an explainer video at no cost. Additionally, Next Day Animations was certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® in December of 2018.

The process to become a B Corp was staff-led and a natural next step for the company which has long valued ethical business practices. Laura Grothaus, who served on the team's B Corp Certification Committee, says "Next Day Animations' culture is marked by unrelenting intentionality, a desire to tackle tricky conversations, and a firm belief in the power of fun. It's magic."

About Next Day Animations

Founded in 2012, Next Day Animations specializes in explainer videos for nonprofits, healthcare organizations, and businesses. Their clients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, HBO, Goodwill, and Johnson & Johnson. With offices in Baltimore and Minneapolis, Next Day Animations partners with clients all over the world to deliver high-quality, powerful animations.

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 2,000 Certified B Corporations in over 130 industries and 50 countries with 1 unifying goal – to redefine success in business.

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the Best for the World® and as a result society will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity. For more information, visit www.bcorporation.net, www.bimpactassessment.net, www.b-analytics.net and www.benefitcorp.net.

SOURCE Next Day Animations

Related Links

https://www.nextdayanimations.com

