Next Day Animations Launches Nonprofit Grant Program: Animations To Change The World

BALTIMORE, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year, Next Day Animations has opened the application for the Animations to Change the World grant, an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to receive a fully-produced animated explainer video at no cost.

"Through the grant, we hope to partner with world-changing organizations to amplify their message," says Hannah Brown, Marketing Director. "We know how powerful explainer videos can be, and want to make them accessible to nonprofits doing great work, regardless of size or budget."

This grant will enable the selected organizations to share their message with a wide audience through an effective, impactful online video. Explainer animations use engaging visuals to deliver complex messages clearly, and can be shared through a variety of digital platforms.

The two selected organizations will receive a fully-produced two-minute explainer animation, including original scripting, professional voiceover, and custom illustration, valued at up to $5,000.

Animations to Change the World was launched in 2017 to provide support for nonprofit organizations with limited budgets. Since then, hundreds of nonprofits from across the country have applied. Past recipients include HOPE 4 Youth from Anoka, Minn., RYSE Center from Richmond, Calif., Exploit No More from Milwaukee, Wis., and The Starr Institute from Atlanta, Ga.

"I have seen so many incredible nonprofit organizations apply to our grant and some fantastic videos created through the program," says Christine Hulburt, Lead Producer and member of the grant selection committee. "I love that we get to lift up the voice of a nonprofit that may not have the resources to create an animation, and it's been an honor to watch how their ideas are brought to life in video form and shared widely."

All organizations with 501(c)(3) status are invited to apply. For more information and to apply, please visit the Animations to Change the World application page . Applications will be reviewed and winners selected on the basis of mission, project vision, and need.

About Next Day Animations:

Founded in 2010, Next Day Animations specializes in explainer videos for nonprofits, healthcare organizations, and businesses. Their clients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Salesforce, Goodwill, and Johnson & Johnson. With offices in Baltimore and Minneapolis, Next Day Animations partners with clients all over the world to deliver high-quality, impactful animations. Next Day Animations has been a Certified B Corporation since 2019.

