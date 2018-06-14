Next Edition of Moviebill Allows Fans To Bring Jurassic World Dinosaurs Home With Them

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 22, Regal moviegoers will be able to experience another MOVIEBILL, this time tailor-made for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Moviebill's editorial team has been working in tandem with Universal to create an edition that celebrates the franchise and provides an unparalleled experience utilizing augmented reality (AR) technology that is paired with in-depth commentary. This new edition is exclusive to Regal moviegoers who attend the opening weekend of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in theaters on June 22.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Moviebill will feature exclusive interviews (in print and AR format) with star Bryce Dallas Howard and director J.A. Bayona, along with an AR welcome message from star Chris Pratt. The interactive centerfold activates a premium AR experience that allows fans to enter a "dino-lab" and bring to life an array of 3-D dinosaurs. The experience includes a sample of the dinosaurs that players can collect and battle in Jurassic World Alive, the location-based AR mobile game developed by Ludia, in partnership with Universal. The edition is packed with stories and film insights from cast and crew across 28 pages of collectible content and games.

Universal Pictures commissioned the cover art exclusively for Moviebill, which also includes other exclusive illustrations and images such as a never-before-seen image of filmmakers and the cast on set of the original Jurassic Park.

This ultimate guide will be available for free to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ticket holders. The Regal mobile app will continue to host Moviebill's image-recognition technology, which brings the AR content to life for more than 9 million users. The Jurassic World issue is released on the heels of the app's initial launch for AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR, when 1 million copies were distributed within three days; the app has achieved close to 3 million scans to-date.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the most immersive Jurassic film to date. We can't wait for fans to see what we've put together and be able to experience the magic of bringing dinosaurs back to life," said James Andrew Felts and Matthew Shreder, co-founders of Moviebill.

Moviebill's next edition will be for MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT in July.

About Moviebill:

Moviebill is an entertainment print, mobile and online media platform that utilizes Augmented Reality technology to bring content to life for the biggest movies of the year. Created by Concourse Media principals James Andrew Felts and Matthew Shreder, Moviebill offers moviegoers exclusive content and interactive experiences nationwide through their studio and cinema partnerships. Each edition of Moviebill is tailor-made to one of the most highly anticipated blockbuster movies of the year and is hand-delivered directly to each moviegoer at the cinema. Shreder and Felts run a multi-faceted entertainment group which manages three separate divisions: film distribution company Concourse Film Trade, creative marketing and audience engagement firm I&Co, and moviegoer experience company Concourse Cinema Ventures which operates Moviebill. Felts and Shreder have distributed over 30 feature films in their tenure as entertainment executives.

About Regal Entertainment Group:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,310 screens in 559 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia as of March 31, 2018. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the Company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being 'The Best Place to Watch a Movie!'

About Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

It's been three years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who's still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Stars Pratt and Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. They are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles. Directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible), the epic action-adventure is written by Jurassic World's director, Trevorrow, and its co-writer, Derek Connolly. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow in leading the filmmakers for this stunning installment. Belén Atienza joins the team as a producer. www.jurassicworld.com

