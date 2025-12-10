Next Era Legal Scales Its Fractional General Counsel Model

Expanded Model Delivers Executive Alignment, Operational Continuity, and Cost Certainty

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Era Legal, a modern law firm built for scaling businesses with locations in San Diego, Beverly Hills, Chicago, and Detroit, today announced the expansion of its Fractional General Counsel services. The enhanced model goes beyond traditional outsourced legal support by delivering a fully integrated in-house experience, now scaled across more industries, more regions, and more operational functions than ever before.

Building on increasing demand from growing companies, Next Era Legal has expanded the FGC model in three major ways:

Deeper executive integration Broader company-wide operational support A standardized system of KPIs, workflows, and reporting that can be scaled as clients grow

"Many firms label document drafting as fractional GC," said Eric Proos, founding partner at Next Era Legal. "Our model is different. We embed with the executive team, manage legal operations, and create continuity across finance, sales, operations, HR, and the board. Clients get real in-house counsel on a fractional basis."

How the Expanded Model Scales With Growing Companies

Executive Alignment at Scale: Counsel reports directly to the CEO and C-suite, joins leadership meetings, and ties legal priorities to quarterly business objectives, allowing alignment to scale as headcount and complexity grow.

Counsel reports directly to the CEO and C-suite, joins leadership meetings, and ties legal priorities to quarterly business objectives, allowing alignment to scale as headcount and complexity grow. Legal Operations Built for Growth: Contract workflows, playbooks, clause libraries, approval matrices, compliance calendars, and intake processes are built once and then expanded as new departments, locations, or revenue lines are added.

Contract workflows, playbooks, clause libraries, approval matrices, compliance calendars, and intake processes are built once and then expanded as new departments, locations, or revenue lines are added. Cross-Functional Continuity Across the Organization: Legal integrates with finance, sales, operations, HR, and procurement, creating a unified legal approach that scales with new teams, regions, and business units.

Legal integrates with finance, sales, operations, HR, and procurement, creating a unified legal approach that scales with new teams, regions, and business units. Standardized KPI Reporting: Monthly scorecards track cycle times, risk flags, realized savings, contract volume, and upcoming priorities, giving leadership a scalable, repeatable reporting model as legal needs accelerate.

Monthly scorecards track cycle times, risk flags, realized savings, contract volume, and upcoming priorities, giving leadership a scalable, repeatable reporting model as legal needs accelerate. Reliable Communication Systems: Dedicated Slack channels, weekly cadence calls, and documentation systems ensure consistent support, whether the business has 50 employees or 500.

Scope of Support

Next Era Legal's Fractional GC model supports companies across core functions, including:

Contract lifecycle management and negotiation

Department playbooks and signature authority policies

Customer, vendor, lease, and financing negotiations

Compliance calendars and policy development

Board and investor reporting packages

Training for sales, operations, and procurement teams

Legal operations across all departments

Outside counsel management to reduce cost and cycle time

"Our clients want speed, clarity, and accountability," added Jeff Monahan, founding partner. "By functioning as true in-house counsel on a fractional basis, we reduce legal friction, get signatures faster, and give leaders the information they need to make decisions quickly."

About Next Era Legal

Next Era Legal provides business-first counsel to mid-sized companies and real estate operators. The firm's Fractional GC program combines seasoned attorneys with modern legal operations to deliver faster contracting, better risk control, and clear reporting to the C-suite. Core industries include home and industrial services, lower-middle-market companies, and commercial real estate. Learn more at nexteralegal.com .

