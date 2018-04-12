Next Frontier Biosciences Expands Verra Wellness Product Lines into California via Partnership with BAS Research

"Expanding into California allows Next Frontier Biosciences to tap into the state's multibillion-dollar marijuana industry--gaining access to what is projected to be the world's largest legal cannabis market," said Marc Graboyes, Co-Founder and CEO of Next Frontier Biosciences. "Our cutting-edge Verra Wellness products are designed to meet the California market's need for clean, consistent and trustworthy products that allow consumers the ability to manage their dose. Our partner, BAS Research, shares this vision for the industry's future and we are excited to work together to pursue our mutual goal of providing consumers with best-in-class cannabis products that are safe, effective and discreet."

BAS Research is a leading cannabis research and manufacturing company that provides a variety of services to clients, including compliance, product development, formulation, extraction, contract manufacturing, and fulfillment. Founded by veterans of the cannabis, pharmaceutical and technology industries, the company manufactures high-quality cannabis products with a focus on superior innovation, integrity and socially responsible production processes--mirroring Next Frontier's own structure and values.

"Drawing upon our pharmaceutical industry background, we have established a robust technology transfer process to allow for the rapid scale up and commercialization of our Verra Wellness products in other legal state marijuana markets," continued Mr. Graboyes. "Our licensing business model supports a global expansion strategy and we are actively seeking strategic partners with the licenses and facilities required to manufacture and distribute our products in their respective state markets. With the industry poised for continued growth, we look forward to establishing a global brand of trusted cannabis products that offer unparalleled quality and consistency."

Founded in 2014, Next Frontier Biosciences has assembled a team of highly experienced biotech executives and research scientists with over 100 years of pharmaceutical drug development experience. The company employs a traditional scientific approach to product development that includes advanced purification, analytical and chemical formulation methods. Next Frontier Biosciences' proprietary formulations were carefully developed and optimized for improved delivery via nasal, sublingual and topical administration with a focus on providing unparalleled quality, consistency and reproducibility.

For more information on Next Frontier Biosciences and/or Verra Wellness or to schedule an interview, please contact Dorothy Colagiovanni at 720-261-2879 or info@nextfrontierbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking in nature and merely express our beliefs, expectations or opinions. Such statements are based on current expectations or estimates and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

For more information, visit http://nextfrontierbio.com/. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-frontier-biosciences-expands-verra-wellness-product-lines-into-california-via-partnership-with-bas-research-300629261.html

SOURCE Next Frontier Biosciences

Related Links

http://www.nextfrontierbio.com

