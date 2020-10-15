Next Gear Announces Job Track Integration Into DASH Job Management Tool

OXFORD, Miss., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gear Solutions today announced the integration of Contractor Connection's internal job tracking software—known as Job Track—and DASH, the restoration industry's leading job management software. Synchronized data means improved efficiency and streamlined operations that automate complex workflows for members of Contractor Connection's professional network, as this integration reduces the duplication of data entry into both Job Track and DASH.

"We know that time is of the essence on every job, so eliminating double entries just made sense," said Scott Severe, chief customer officer of Next Gear Solutions. "Now contractors can work in DASH, while creating a complete record of their job progress in Job Track."

Next Gear continues to make DASH a secure repository for critical jobsite data to give customers visibility and insight throughout each job. A months-long pilot program has proven both the technical merits and time-saving benefits of the integration.

David Peterson, pilot program participant and vice president of operations at an Atlanta-area restoration company, called it a game-changer. "It's been nothing short of amazing!" he said. "Our data input time has been cut in half, and we're not having to manage it now in two different systems. I can't see going back to how we were doing it before. No way."

Scott Severe noted that this is just one of many integrations his company has accomplished. "Next Gear thrives on strategic partnerships," he said. "We're always looking for ways to help those that rely on DASH stay compliant with their managed repair network or insurance carrier requirements."

The integration is free for all DASH Enterprise customers but needs to be enabled by Next Gear. Contact [email protected] or 888-952-7904 to learn more or activate the integration.

Next Gear Solutions provides a dynamic software platform to the property restoration industry with tools including DASH, LuxorCRM, and MICA, all of which are used by 8,700-plus restoration companies. This range of solutions makes Next Gear the preferred partner of managed repair networks, franchisors, contractors, and insurance carriers looking to run a consistently smarter business.

